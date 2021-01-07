Illinois truck driver sentenced 20 years in Region child pornography case

HAMMOND — An Illinois truck driver was sentenced after pleading guilty to traveling to Northwest Indiana to repeatedly molest a minor he met through a smartphone app.
Daniel Cooke, 32, of Mendota, Illinois, was sentenced 20 years in prison and a 15-year term of supervised release, announced Acting United States Attorney Gary T. Bell.
Cook pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography that included images and videos of a Northwest Indiana minor. He also admitted to trying to entice another minor to engage in sexual conduct, according to the plea agreement.
Between December 2018 to February 2019, Cooke molested a 16-year-old girl and caused her to engage in explicit, sadistic conduct in order to produce and receive sexual photos and videos of the minor, Bell said.
Cooke had met the girl on a smartphone app called “Whisper,” which allows users to talk to each other anonymously. Cooke picked up the girl at her East Chicago home multiple times and took her to a truck stop in Gary where he would molest her, court records said.
In addition, from July 2019 to October 2019, Cooke tried to coerce a girl he believed to be 14 years old to send him sexual photos and videos. However, the 14-year-old was actually an undercover law enforcement agent investigating the case.
On Sept. 3, 2019, Cooke sent the undercover officer he believed was a 14-year-old girl a sexually explicit video of the 16-year-old victim, according to court documents.
After pleading guilty, Cooke agreed to pay the 16-year-old victim restitution of $10,000 to compensate her for psychotherapy costs, lost income while attending therapy and associated transportation expenses, according to the plea agreement.
The case was investigated by FBI agents in the Merrillville office and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jill R. Koster and Molly A. Kelley.