Illinois woman leads high-speed interstate chase, crashes Dodge Charger, police say
Illinois woman leads high-speed interstate chase, crashes Dodge Charger, police say

HOBART — An Illinois woman severely damaged her car after leading a chase across two Region interstates, police said.

T'Mika Neal, 22, of Matteson, Illinois, faces several charges, including flight using a motor vehicle, criminal recklessness and failure of duty, said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales.

The pursuit was sparked at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday when a Hobart officer was driving north in the area of Northlake Park Avenue and Rand Street. 

The officer saw a red Dodge Charger driving in the northbound lanes enter the southbound lanes of traffic. The driver then disregarded a red light at 37th Avenue and Northlake Park Avenue to make a westbound turn on 37th Avenue, police said.

The officer attempted to pull the driver over, however Neal allegedly refused, accelerating at a high speed fleeing west on 37th Avenue.

She then swerved into eastbound traffic and drove onto the northbound ramp at 37th Avenue and Interstate 65, according to police.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Next, Neal sped on I-65 and got onto the westbound ramp, fleeing on Interstate 80/94, police said.

In doing so, she struck the side of a vehicle on the interstate and continued driving west, eventually going northbound on Burr Street to 19th Avenue, police reported. The pursuit continued east on 19th Avenue and Grant Street, and then north on Grant Street to Third Avenue where Neal started driving east.

However, while driving on Third Avenue, Neal lost control of her vehicle and struck a curb, damaging the Charger so badly it was inoperable, police said. 

Neal was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was released and transported to Lake County Jail.

Gonzales said there were no injuries to anyone involved in the chase.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

