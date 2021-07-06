Illinois woman leads high-speed interstate chase, crashes Dodge Charger, police say

HOBART — An Illinois woman severely damaged her car after leading a chase across two Region interstates, police said.

T'Mika Neal, 22, of Matteson, Illinois, faces several charges, including flight using a motor vehicle, criminal recklessness and failure of duty, said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales.

The pursuit was sparked at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday when a Hobart officer was driving north in the area of Northlake Park Avenue and Rand Street.

The officer saw a red Dodge Charger driving in the northbound lanes enter the southbound lanes of traffic. The driver then disregarded a red light at 37th Avenue and Northlake Park Avenue to make a westbound turn on 37th Avenue, police said.

The officer attempted to pull the driver over, however Neal allegedly refused, accelerating at a high speed fleeing west on 37th Avenue.

She then swerved into eastbound traffic and drove onto the northbound ramp at 37th Avenue and Interstate 65, according to police.

Next, Neal sped on I-65 and got onto the westbound ramp, fleeing on Interstate 80/94, police said.