'I'm gonna gut him like a fish': 2 men charged with attempted murder in Lake Station stabbing

LAKE STATION — Two men face attempted murder charges after chasing a man and stabbing him multiple times, court records alleged. The victim was able to yell for help and a resident came to his aid.

Thomas Justin Foster, 20, of Hobart, Ryan James Lehmann, 22, of Hebron, each face charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery when the assault poses substantial risk of death, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious injury, according to Lake Superior Court Criminal Division records.

At 1:45 a.m. Monday the victim told police it began while he was in the 1900 block of Central Avenue in Lake Station arguing with this girlfriend.

The victim said suddenly Foster and two of the Lehmann brothers came to the location and began chasing him, so he ran several blocks to try and make it to the Lake Station Police Department.

As he fled, he heard Foster yell, "Video tape this, I’m gonna gut him like a fish," according to court reports.

Foster caught up with the victim and allegedly stabbed him in the left leg. The victim continued to run away when he said he was tripped by Ryan Lehmann, who the victim said was identifiable by his size and his “severe lazy eye.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}