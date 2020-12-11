Immigration hold for 2 men allegedly nabbed with 120 pounds of cocaine, judge says

VALPARAISO — Two California men were informed Friday morning that they have an immigration hold on them after they were allegedly nabbed along a local stretch of Interstate 94 with just more than 120 pounds of cocaine.

Baljinder Singh, 37, of Indio, California and Gurwinder Singh, 32, of Riverside, California are each charged with a felony count of dealing in cocaine, court records show.

An Indiana State police trooper said he was called out to the eastbound I-94 truck scales in Porter County at about 1:30 p.m. Monday concerning an unknown substance in a duffel bag and suitcase found by an inspector in the rear of a semi-trailer truck containing a partial load of garlic.

The bags contained 47 white-colored and three brown-colored bricks that tested positive as cocaine, police said. The stash was weighed at 54,500 grams, or just more than 120 pounds.

The pair reportedly told police they dropped off part of their load near Chicago, during which time they never left their vehicle. They then slept in the truck Sunday night and were heading Monday to a warehouse outside of Detroit where they expected to have their truck unloaded on Tuesday morning, police said.