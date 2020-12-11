Immigration hold for 2 men allegedly nabbed with 120 pounds of cocaine, judge says

VALPARAISO — Two California men were informed Friday morning that they have an immigration hold on them after they were allegedly nabbed along a local stretch of Interstate 94 with just more than 120 pounds of cocaine.
Baljinder Singh, 37, of Indio, California and Gurwinder Singh, 32, of Riverside, California are each charged with a felony count of dealing in cocaine, court records show.
An Indiana State police trooper said he was called out to the eastbound I-94 truck scales in Porter County at about 1:30 p.m. Monday concerning an unknown substance in a duffel bag and suitcase found by an inspector in the rear of a semi-trailer truck containing a partial load of garlic.
The bags contained 47 white-colored and three brown-colored bricks that tested positive as cocaine, police said. The stash was weighed at 54,500 grams, or just more than 120 pounds.
The pair reportedly told police they dropped off part of their load near Chicago, during which time they never left their vehicle. They then slept in the truck Sunday night and were heading Monday to a warehouse outside of Detroit where they expected to have their truck unloaded on Tuesday morning, police said.
The pair appeared Friday morning for an initial hearing before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer via a videoconferencing system from the jail.
With the help of a Hindi language translator, the pair were read their rights, told not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf and informed about the immigration hold.
Clymer explained when setting bond at $100,000 surety and $10,000 cash that even if the amount were posted, the accused would not be released from custody because of the hold by the federal government.
Chesterton-based attorney Eric Blankenship, who represented Gurwinder, said he wanted to have a bond in place in case the immigration hold is lifted.
In addition to having to post the bond money, Clymer said both men will be required to wear a monitoring device if they are released from jail while their cases are pending. The device will reveal the location of the men at any given time, he said.
A trial was set in the case for June 7, with preliminary hearings March 5 and April 30.
