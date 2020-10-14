Immunity granted for Valpo mom's testimony in double murder trial; encrypted messages presented

"Get out of this now," Roxann said at one point.

Roxann testified that her son's school day at Valparaiso High School ended at 10:35 a.m. Feb. 25, 2019, when he is accused of murdering 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John, in the garage at Connor's grandparents' home near Hebron.

The killings reportedly took place around noon. Roxann said when her son arrived home at 1 p.m. that day, he had a "typical, normal" demeanor.

She said her son drove her to the South Bend airport so she could catch a flight out of town for business and then she noticed by GPS that he was not at home as expected that night. Connor then failed to go to school the next day, claiming he had a migraine, she said.

Roxann said she was contacted by Grill's mother on Feb. 26, 2019, and learned Grill and Lanham were missing. Still out of town, Roxann questioned her son through messaging.

"He was supposed to come to our house, but he never did," Connor replied, resulting in a response from his mother to prepare for an investigation.