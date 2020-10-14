Immunity granted for Valpo mom's testimony in double murder trial; encrypted messages presented

VALPARAISO — While questioning her son, Connor Kerner, from out of town about two missing Lake County teens, Valparaiso resident Roxann Kerner told jurors Wednesday that he requested they use an encrypted messaging app rather than continue on with text messages.
When Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas asked why the more secure method of communication was chosen, Roxann replied, "For me, nothing. They're just messaging apps."
"I was trying to get whatever method my son would talk to me," she said.
Roxann, who said she works as an executive for a software company, testified in the murder trial against her son after prosecutors and Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford agreed to grant her immunity, which prohibits prosecutors from using her testimony against her on a criminal basis.
In the messages, which were projected for jurors on a large flat screen television, Roxann repeatedly questioned her son about his activities while she was away.
"What happened last night," she asked in one exchange the day after the killings.
"Nothing really," Connor replied, mentioning a deal that went bad and plans to drive to Michigan.
He also refers to someone going to Illinois and that "he got whacked out there."
"Get out of this now," Roxann said at one point.
Roxann testified that her son's school day at Valparaiso High School ended at 10:35 a.m. Feb. 25, 2019, when he is accused of murdering 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John, in the garage at Connor's grandparents' home near Hebron.
The killings reportedly took place around noon. Roxann said when her son arrived home at 1 p.m. that day, he had a "typical, normal" demeanor.
She said her son drove her to the South Bend airport so she could catch a flight out of town for business and then she noticed by GPS that he was not at home as expected that night. Connor then failed to go to school the next day, claiming he had a migraine, she said.
Roxann said she was contacted by Grill's mother on Feb. 26, 2019, and learned Grill and Lanham were missing. Still out of town, Roxann questioned her son through messaging.
"He was supposed to come to our house, but he never did," Connor replied, resulting in a response from his mother to prepare for an investigation.
When presented with a message telling Connor he will need a reason for planning to meet Grill, Roxann said, "I was still trying to get information at that point." While on the stand, Roxann often looked over at her son and smiled.
She also was questioned about renting a trailer with her son.
She said the intent was to use the trailer to haul away trees that had fallen the prior winter.
Kerner is accused of loading the dead bodies of Grill and Lanham, and various containers of flammable liquids, into the teens' Honda Civic, driving it to a rural area not far away from his grandparents' home and then setting the vehicle on fire. Police said he planned to rent a U-Haul truck to haul the burned car away and dump it into the Mississippi River.
Connor's grandfather, Gerald Dye, who owns the home where the killings allegedly took place, testified Tuesday that he owns a trailer he uses to haul a motorcycle and mulch.
Roxann said after her son was taken into custody on March 2, 2019, she stopped by her home and saw people with flashlights on her property. She went back with a friend and found a bag and then called police.
The trial continues Thursday.
