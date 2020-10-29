Impact of COVID-19 cases at Valpo courthouse widens with more shutdowns, staff sent home

VALPARAISO — The discovery Wednesday that a judge and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 has caused a disruption in business at the downtown courthouse just as operations were getting back on track in the wake of the county's first jury trial since the pandemic struck earlier this year.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer confirmed for The Times on Wednesday she learned just that day she and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, thus shutting down operations in her courtroom through at least next week.
The courtrooms of Porter Superior Court Judges Roger Bradford and David Chidester report they will be shut down as a precaution through at least the end of next week as well.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer also will be out next week, though his staff reportedly will remain on the job.
Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said staff members in her office with weakened immune systems will be working from home, and some duties will be rearranged.
Her office will remain open, as some court activity will continue, she said.
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann has said two attorneys from his office, who were in DeBoer's court Tuesday, are now quarantined at home for two weeks or until the five- or six-day waiting period elapses and they can submit to a test and the tests return negative.
Germann, who said he has to keep his office open but has required masks all along, now is conducting appointments by telephone only and had been working on a plan for as many staff members as possible to work from home.
"Based on the news today (Wednesday), we are going to move much quicker than I originally thought," he said of the latter effort.
Chief Porter County Probation Officer Melanie Golumbeck could not be immediately reached to see what, if any impact the COVID-19 outbreak at the courthouse is having on her office and staff.
The Porter County Sheriff's Department said its security staff in the building has not been limited in anyway.
The two courtrooms at the Portage North County Annex reported they are continuing operations as normal.
The disruption comes less than a week before what is already shaping up to be a busy general Election Day on Tuesday.
Bailey is a member of the Porter County Board of Elections & Registration, and as clerk, plays a pivotal role in the local elections.
DeBoer and Chidester are on the ballot hoping to hold on to their seats.
DeBoer, a Republican, faces an election challenge from Democrat Mitch Peters.
Chidester, a Democrat, is challenged by Republican Christopher Buckley.
The Porter County Commissioners shut their office down last week in the nearby county administration center after one of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus, Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said at the time.
The positive test resulted in others in the office undergoing a quarantine, she said. The office was scheduled to reopen at the end of last week.
