Impact of COVID-19 cases at Valpo courthouse widens with more shutdowns, staff sent home

VALPARAISO — The discovery Wednesday that a judge and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 has caused a disruption in business at the downtown courthouse just as operations were getting back on track in the wake of the county's first jury trial since the pandemic struck earlier this year.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer confirmed for The Times on Wednesday she learned just that day she and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, thus shutting down operations in her courtroom through at least next week.

The courtrooms of Porter Superior Court Judges Roger Bradford and David Chidester report they will be shut down as a precaution through at least the end of next week as well.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer also will be out next week, though his staff reportedly will remain on the job.

Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said staff members in her office with weakened immune systems will be working from home, and some duties will be rearranged.

Her office will remain open, as some court activity will continue, she said.