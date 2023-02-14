Indiana State Police said they removed seven impaired drivers from area highways during as many hours as part of a weekend blitz.

Troopers reported seven arrests, including one felony, for operating while intoxicated, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Two drug arrests were also made, he said.

The blitz took place from 6 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday, primarily along local stretches of Interstate 94 and Interstate 65.

Fifield said troopers gave out 66 traffic citations and 80 warnings during the blitz.

The troopers were also involved in 16 disabled motorist checks.

"The Indiana State Police would like to remind drivers to always have a sober driver if you plan on consuming alcoholic beverages," Fifield said. "This is the first of several blitzes that will be conducted in Northwest Indiana throughout 2023."

