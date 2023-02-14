Indiana State Police said they removed seven impaired drivers from area highways during as many hours as part of a weekend blitz.
Troopers reported seven arrests, including one felony, for operating while intoxicated, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said.
Two drug arrests were also made, he said.
The blitz took place from 6 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday, primarily along local stretches of Interstate 94 and Interstate 65.
Fifield said troopers gave out 66 traffic citations and 80 warnings during the blitz.
The troopers were also involved in 16 disabled motorist checks.
"The Indiana State Police would like to remind drivers to always have a sober driver if you plan on consuming alcoholic beverages," Fifield said. "This is the first of several blitzes that will be conducted in Northwest Indiana throughout 2023."
Joseph James
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: Bridgman, MI
Tina Benton
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Aggravated Battery Class: Felony Age: 52
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kyron Meriweather-Burks
Arrest Date: Feb. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony Age: 19
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Michael Schackart
Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 55
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Cody Marlar
Arrest Date: Feb. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: Ponca City, OK
Ryan Flotow
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Bradlee Daus
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Invasion of Privacy; Stalking Class: Felonies Age: 46
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michael Hart
Arrest Date: Feb. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
John Isbell
Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michael Catalano
Arrest Date: Feb. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Violation of Probation Class: Felony Age: 49
Residence: Knox, IN
Mark Humes
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 56
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daquarius Crump
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Robert Aldrich
Arrest Date: Feb. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeremy Teutemacher
Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry; Burglary; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jesus Bermudez-Gomez
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender; OWI Class: Felonies Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Austin Hensell
Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kristyn Ford
Arrest Date: Feb. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Legend Drug Deception; Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: Newkirk, OK
