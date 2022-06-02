Impairment may have been factor in crash where trooper's car struck, police say

LOWELL — The investigation continues into a four-vehicle crash in which a trooper narrowly escaped serious injury, but police said impairment may have been a factor.

Indiana State Police said toxicology results are pending in the case.

New details released by ISP state that the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday when a 2007 Chrysler, driven by a 40-year-old Lake Station woman, was heading east on Interstate 80 near mile marker 10. For unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, crashing into a barrier wall.

The Chrysler then drove back onto the road, striking a Nissan Altima driven by a 74-year-old Oregon man. This caused the Nissan to lose control, coming to a rest on the left shoulder facing west.

Meanwhile Sgt. Glen Fifield was conducting a traffic stop on the right shoulder near mile marker 10 with his emergency lights activated. He was returning to his vehicle when he noticed the Chrysler barreling toward him.

"I saw it coming and dove over the wall," said Fifield. "I didn't want to get hit or pinned between the cars, so I dove. I hurt my knee and shoulder."

After the vehicle struck Fifield's squad car, the Chrysler came to a stop in the right lane, causing it to be struck by a Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 24-year-old Chicago woman.

Fifield and the Lake Station driver were taken to be checked out at a hospital. Fifield, a 24-year veteran of the ISP, was released in good condition Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and once it is complete, potential charges may be filed with the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.

