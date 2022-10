Impatient motorist at Portage drive-through faces felony OWI after hitting vehicle ahead in line, cops say

PORTAGE — An impatient motorist in the drive-through at a local Taco Bell restaurant faces a felony drunken driving charge after allegedly rear-ending the vehicle ahead of him, Portage police say.

The other driver reportedly told police she was waiting to place her order outside the restaurant at 6053 U.S. 6 shortly after 7 p.m. Friday when the driver of red pickup truck behind her began honking his horn, reviving his engine and then ran into her vehicle.

She said the other driver, later identified as James Jackson, 28, of Portage, appeared to be angry over the speed of service at the restaurant, according to police.

She contacted police, who confronted Jackson while he ate his food in the parking lot.

Jackson denied striking the other vehicle at first and then stumbled when exiting his truck and smelled of alcohol, police said.

He was taken into custody on a felony counts of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and driving while a habitual traffic violator, and two counts of misdemeanor OWI, according to police.