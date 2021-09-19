Improving equal access to justice is focus of new state courts commission

"This matters because the rule of law in an independent court system depends on the faith placed in it by the people it serves. The judicial branch does not make or enforce laws; we have neither armies nor coffers. What we have instead is something fragile, yet vital — the people’s trust that the judicial branch, and we who serve in it, are fair and impartial arbiters of disputes; that a courtroom is a place where you will be judged only by the merits of your cause and through an equal application of the law."