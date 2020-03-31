You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
1 in custody after woman wounded in shooting at apartment complex
breaking top story urgent

1 in custody after woman wounded in shooting at apartment complex

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

GARY — A driver was taken into custody during a traffic stop after a woman was shot Monday afternoon near the Oak Knoll Apartments complex, Lake County sheriff's police said.

The Lake County sheriff's High-Crime Unit was patrolling in the 4300 block of West 23rd Court about 1:40 p.m. when officers heard shots fired, department spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

An officer spotted the woman on the ground with a gunshot wound to her leg.

High-Crime Unit detectives learned a silver Dodge Charger was involved in the shooting and relayed the information to dispatchers, Jones said.

Another sheriff's detective stopped a silver Charger in the area of 23rd Avenue and Clark Street, she said.

A person matching a description of the shooting suspect was taken into custody after police found a weapon on him, she said. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts