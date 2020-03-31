1 in custody after woman wounded in shooting at apartment complex

GARY — A driver was taken into custody during a traffic stop after a woman was shot Monday afternoon near the Oak Knoll Apartments complex, Lake County sheriff's police said.

The Lake County sheriff's High-Crime Unit was patrolling in the 4300 block of West 23rd Court about 1:40 p.m. when officers heard shots fired, department spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

An officer spotted the woman on the ground with a gunshot wound to her leg.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High-Crime Unit detectives learned a silver Dodge Charger was involved in the shooting and relayed the information to dispatchers, Jones said.

Another sheriff's detective stopped a silver Charger in the area of 23rd Avenue and Clark Street, she said.

A person matching a description of the shooting suspect was taken into custody after police found a weapon on him, she said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.