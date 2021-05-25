In note to grandmother, girl says man sexually abused her thousands of times, Valparaiso police say

VALPARAISO — A 14-year-old girl recently revealed in a note to her grandmother that she had been sexually abused thousands of times over seven years, according to charging documents.

That revelation led to the arrest of Douglas Roberts Jr., 41, of North Judson, who faces a felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor, court records show.

Roberts admitted to the girl's claims and said the last incident took place May 7 at a Valparaiso hotel, Valparaiso police said.

"Yes. Yes, it happened," Roberts reportedly told police. "I probably need to be there (prison)."

The girl apologized in the note about not saying something about the abuse sooner, but said she was scared, police said. She said the abuse occurred at several different locations over the years.

An employee at the Valparaiso hotel remembered Roberts and the girl at the location because they had left after just a few hours, charging documents say.

The girl's mother told police they've lived in Hebron the last month and before that lived in various communities around Indiana.