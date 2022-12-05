In the wake of his death, loved ones praise Vernel King's generosity, spirit

Vernel King remembered as loving and generous by loved ones Vernel King's daughter, V., said her father had a had a quieter, "very observant" presence but was "rich in character."

GARY — Vernel King had a versatile personality.

"He had an entrepreneurial spirit," his daughter V. King said. "He had so many dreams he wanted to fulfill."

Vernel King, 59, was shot and killed in his Miller Beach home Nov. 16. His daughter, his partner and his close friend remember him for his hard work, generosity and the positive impact he had on the lives of others. The Gary native was well-loved by the Miller Beach community.

As a testament to his work ethic, King spent the last few years developing software for an app designed to make shipping and delivery services easier for everyday sellers, according to V. He hoped to put money in the pockets of delivery and truck drivers by letting customers choose the driver directly rather than go through a third-party organization. He enjoyed rehabilitating properties and was in the process of building a koi pond in his backyard. He would help others without asking for anything in return, V. said.

"If he received help, he looked for the moment he could reciprocate that help," V. said.

V. said King was a loving and protective parent. He had a quieter, "very observant" presence but was "rich in character."

"He’s the smartest person I know," V. said. "Easygoing, someone I was able to confide in and he was able to confide in me. It's just so tragic and unexpected."

Police arrived around 7:30 a.m. on the 7700 block of Forest Avenue and found King deceased when they arrived, according to Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady. V. said she received a call from Chiara Young, Vernel's partner, who said V. needed to go to Gary as soon as possible.

"I prayed that whatever had taken place, he’d be able to come up from it," V. said. "But I had this dark feeling that my dad was gone."

Young said she met King five years ago and connected with him over crystals and antiques. Young was making crystal jewelry, and King told her to take any of his crystals she liked and to not worry about paying him back in a timely manner. Soon, Young said, King offered her a space in a building he was remodeling, thinking she could use it as an art studio. As the two began to spend more time together, their relationship blossomed.

Vernel King and Chiara Young Vernel King and partner Chiara Young pose June 5 in Chicago. King and Young met approximately five years ago, Young said.

"Vernel used to come and sit in my studio like he knew me forever," Young said. "He was plopping down in chairs, just talking like I was his best friend. Before you know it, I’d developed a crush on him.”

She worked with him on digital marketing and creating videos to promote his app. She said he was passionate about the people he worked with. He inspired her to pursue a license in massage therapy, a dream she'd had for a while.

"I am just so different than I was when I first met him," Young said. "Our relationship was so special."

Eric Spruth, founder of Tattoo Art Therapy, struck up a friendship with King when he altered an old tattoo of King's approximately 10 years ago. The process took multiple sessions, Spruth said, which allowed the two to cultivate a friendship.

“Once I’d get working, he’d get talking,” Spruth said. "He’s soft-spoken, but once he got going about a topic he was passionate about, he was very articulate."

Vernel King's Koi Fish Tattoo Vernel King shows off one of his seven koi fish tattoos. Eric Spruth, founder of Tattoo Art Therapy, said he struck up a friendship with Verne…

Spruth tattooed seven koi fish onto King's body, each representative of an element of change in his life, Spruth said.

Spruth said he admired King's generosity, especially his desire to teach others.

"He hired people in the neighborhood with very little skill and would teach them how to do ceramic tiling," Spruth said. "He was always eager to teach."

Investigators are seeking information on King's death, according to Hamady. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP (866-274-6347).