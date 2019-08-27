VALPARAISO — A 41-year-old Hobart man charged with incest blames the victim, saying the lewd text messages and sexual encounter at a hotel were "her fantasy," court records allege.
Terry Powell Jr. acknowledged to police that he started "very inappropriate conversations" with the alleged victim at least a year ago, court records state.
In one text message following the June sexual encounter, Powell allegedly wrote, "Hehe, that was fun (smiley face emoji)," according to police.
"Powell stated that he was referring to taking Victim 1 to the park and having pizza with her," police said.
Powell, who is charged with a felony count of incest, was in court Tuesday morning and was granted a $3,500 cash bond.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, who said Powell was entitled to bond under the law, referred to him as a danger to himself and the community. If Powell is to post bond and be released, the judge ordered several conditions, including requiring the defendant to wear a GPS monitor and comply with curfew to remain at home from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.
Powell also is required, if he bonds out, to report to probation and submit to drug and alcohol testing, according to court documents.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan told the court Powell faced accusations involving another family member in 2012. That case did not result in a criminal conviction but involved Child Protective Services, Ryan said.
Powell also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in 2015 stemming from accusations of fondling the 16-year-old son of his then fiancee, Ryan said.
The alleged victim in the current case said Powell began sending her "lewd and inappropriate" text messages when she was 17, court records state. When she turned 18, the messages "grew increasingly lewd and aggressive," according to charging documents.
The victim in the recent case said she "played along" because she was afraid Powell would disown her, police said.
On June 16, Powell picked up the victim, took her to a Portage hotel and spent two to three hours there, during which time they had sex, police allege.
Police said a forensic analysis of the girl's phone revealed "a plan to have sex in a hotel room and dialogue after it actually occurred."
Powell accused the alleged victim of lying and said nothing had occurred, police said. When confronted with the text messages, he admitted to taking her to the hotel "but just to hang out although he has never done that in the past," court records state.
Powell admitted to starting the "very inappropriate conversations" with the woman but said he was only following "her fantasy" and had no desire for her sexually, according to charging documents.
A further hearing was set for Oct. 1.
"Remember jailers, he doesn't get out until the monitor is in place," Harper said at the end of Tuesday's bond hearing.