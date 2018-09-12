MERRILLVILLE — Police and officials of the Independence Hill Conservancy District are investigating the disappearance of $326,000 in public money.
Jim Beshears, chairman of the board of directors of the sewage collection agency, said Wednesday the money was found missing earlier this week following a routine check of the agency's accounts.
Beshears said they found a series of unapproved withdrawals had taken place from an accumulating improvement fund where money is kept to pay for construction projects. He said it is not a frequently used fund.
"We alerted the bank to stop anyone from making further withdrawals and have filed a police report. Our general fund has been untouched and we have plenty of money to pay our bills," Beshears said.
Merrillville Police Chief Joseph Petruch said Wednesday his department is trying to locate the missing money as well as any suspects who could have taken it.
The Independence Hill Conservancy District is a special property taxing agency that collects sewage from about 2,500 homes in the southwest corner of the town of Merrillville.
Sanitary waste flows from IHCD through lines provided by the Merrillville Conservancy District and Gary Sanitary District. It is ultimately treated at the Gary Sanitary District facility.
The IHCD was formed in the 1970s and eventually took over homes previously serviced by the Lincoln Utilities in 1990. The district is governed by a five-member board of directors.
The Indiana State Board of Accounts most recently audited the district in 2014. That report indicated there was $2 million in the cumulative improvement fund and $2.5 million in the agency's general fund.