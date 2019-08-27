A LaPorte man who fondled a 15-year-old girl and failed to comply with a sex offender registration requirement is entitled to no reduction in his seven-year total prison term, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.
In a 3-0 decision, the state's appellate court rejected Ronald Kayser's claim that it was inappropriate for LaPorte Circuit Judge Thomas Alevizos to order Kayser to serve consecutive sentences for the crimes, as well as Kayser's request that his aggregate sentence be set at three years.
The appellate judges noted that Kayser, 61, has a long criminal history that includes convictions for 12 crimes in three states, among them felony child fondling and manslaughter while driving intoxicated, both in Florida.
He also was deemed a high risk to re-offend under two separate Indiana assessments, according to court records.
In LaPorte, records show Kayser committed sexual misconduct with a minor by rubbing the genitals and buttocks of a teenage girl for approximately 15 seconds in the context of helping her through an open window at her locked house.
Separately, Kayser failed to promptly notify the LaPorte County sheriff's office that he had changed jobs, as required by the sex offender registration mandate stemming from his prior fondling conviction, according to court records.