Indiana appeals court affirms 11-year prison term for hiding gun used to kill 2 teenagers

The Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed Monday the 11-year prison sentence issued to a Gary woman for providing two teenagers with guns and later hiding a gun her boyfriend, Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, used to murder them.

Dawn "Mama D" Carden, 44, pleaded guilty last year to assisting a criminal and dangerous control of a firearm, both level 5 felonies, in connection with the Oct. 16, 2020, shooting deaths of 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and his friend Maxwell Kroll, 17, inside their Calumet Township home.

Carden argued in her appeal that Lake Superior Judge Salvador Vasquez erred by sentencing her to the maximum of six years on her assisting a criminal conviction, and improperly imposed a consecutive five-year sentence for dangerous control of a firearm.

In a 3-0 decision, the appellate court, led by Judge Elizabeth Tavitas, a Lake County native, was unpersuaded by Carden's arguments.

Tavitas said the six-year sentence for assisting a criminal is valid in this case given Carden's criminal history, including misdemeanor theft and driving while intoxicated convictions, and because Carden's conduct went beyond the elements necessary to prove the latest offenses of which she was convicted.

"Here, the trial court observed that Carden furnished firearms to Robinson and Kroll, whereas the dangerous control of a firearm statute only required Carden to have provided one firearm to either Robinson or Kroll," Tavitas said.

"Similarly, the trial court observed that Carden assisted Amaya after he murdered both Robinson and Kroll. The assisting a criminal statute, however, only requires that the person receiving the defendant’s assistance committed a crime and, here, Amaya committed two murders," she added.

Tavitas concluded: "The trial court, thus, found several aggravating factors, and, therefore, it did not abuse its discretion by imposing an enhanced sentence."

As to consecutive sentencing, Tavitas noted Carden's trial attorney explicitly told the court, without prompting: "I believe that consecutive sentencing is appropriate in this case. I’m not gonna argue for nonconsecutive sentencing or concurrent sentencing in this case."

Notwithstanding those remarks, Tavitas said a consecutive sentence is appropriate given that Carden's two convictions stem from separate acts on different dates, and therefore are separate and distinct offenses.

Carden still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing the appellate ruling. Otherwise, her earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is July 6, 2029, according to the Department of Correction.

Amaya was sentenced to 130 years in prison for shooting Robinson and Kroll. His murder convictions were affirmed in November by the Court of Appeals.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks Brown County State Park Chain O' Lakes State Park Charlestown State Park Clifty Falls State Park Falls of the Ohio State Park Fort Harrison State Park Harmonie State Park Lincoln State Park McCormick's Creek State Park Mounds State Park O'Bannon Woods State Park Ouabache State Park Pokagon State Park Potato Creek State Park Prophetstown State Park Shades State Park Shakamak State Park Spring Mill State Park Summit Lake State Park Tippecanoe River State Park Turkey Run State Park Versailles State Park White River State Park Whitewater Memorial State Park