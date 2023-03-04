A LaPorte man ordered to serve three consecutive 50-year sentences after being convicted of three counts of child molesting received a fair trial and is entitled to no reduction in his 150-year prison term, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Brian Eskridge, 48, was convicted last year of three Class A felonies by a Porter County jury for engaging in vaginal, anal and oral sex between 2005 and 2010 in Valparaiso with an intellectually disabled child who was under the age of 14.

Among other claims, Eskridge argued in his appeal the state failed to prove at trial the child was under 14 when he molested the child.

In a 3-0 ruling, the Court of Appeals said the jury weighed the testimony of the child, who said the unlawful sex acts began when the child was 13, and found the child sufficiently reliable to warrant convicting Eskridge of one of the most severe crimes in Indiana law short of murder.

"While the evidence is not entirely free of conflict, any conflict was for the jury to resolve, and Eskridge merely asks that we reweigh the evidence, which we cannot do," said Appeals Judge Elizabeth Tavitas, a Lake County native.

Eskridge also claimed it was inappropriate for Porter Superior Judge Michael Fish to sentence him to the 50-year maximum for each count of child molesting, as well as to impose consecutive sentences for Eskridge's three convictions.

The appeals court was unpersuaded. It concurred with Fish's finding that Eskridge is "one of the worst offenders" who "violated the child's body in every possible way" numerous times, and noted Eskridge never apologized or expressed remorse for his offenses.

"While all crimes against children are particularly contemptible, Eskridge selected a victim who, not only was he in a position of trust with, but also, due to (the child's) disability, was especially vulnerable," Tavitas said. "We find that Eskridge's arguments are without merit."

Eskridge still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing and reversing his criminal convictions, or seek a reduced prison sentence.

Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is Jan. 13, 2097, at age 121, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks Brown County State Park Chain O' Lakes State Park Charlestown State Park Clifty Falls State Park Falls of the Ohio State Park Fort Harrison State Park Harmonie State Park Lincoln State Park McCormick's Creek State Park Mounds State Park O'Bannon Woods State Park Ouabache State Park Pokagon State Park Potato Creek State Park Prophetstown State Park Shades State Park Shakamak State Park Spring Mill State Park Summit Lake State Park Tippecanoe River State Park Turkey Run State Park Versailles State Park White River State Park Whitewater Memorial State Park