The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled that an off-duty police officer was not acting in self-defense when he shot and killed a U.S. Navy veteran during "an alcohol-infused social gathering" in a house near Lowell.

Timothy Thomas, 42, was convicted of aggravated battery, along with a firearms enhancement, and sentenced last year to 16 years in prison in connection with the Jan. 3, 2021, death of Nicholas Lile, 42, in the basement of Lile's home, records show.

According to court records, Thomas was acquitted of murder by the same Lake County jury that found him guilty of the level 3 felony.

Among other claims, Thomas argued in his appeal that his murder acquittal precludes his conviction for aggravated battery because the murder verdict is an implicit determination that he prevailed on his self-defense claim.

Specifically, Thomas said that since both offenses relied on the same evidence, it's inconsistent for the jury to find him not guilty of murder while simultaneously finding him guilty of aggravated battery.

The appeals court was unconvinced. In a 3-0 decision, the court noted the jury may never even have considered Thomas' self-defense claim if it found, based on evidence presented at trial, that Thomas did not "knowingly" or "intentionally" kill Lile and only was attempting to repel Lile's attack.

At the same time, the court said the jury had a sufficient basis to reject Thomas' self-defense claim as to aggravated battery because Lile was unarmed, heavily intoxicated and at least 13 feet from Thomas when Thomas shot at him, negating the notion Thomas had a reasonable fear of death or great bodily harm when he fired the fatal shot.

"The jury could have reasonably found that Thomas did not intend to kill Lile (murder) but did intend to cause him a lesser bodily injury (aggravated battery)," the appeals court said.

Thomas also argued in his appeal that his 11-year prison sentence for aggravated battery, along with a 5-year enhancement for using a firearm to commit the crime, is too harsh and should be reduced given the nature of the offense and his character.

The appeals court unanimously declined Thomas' invitation to reduce his prison term.

It noted the sentencing range for a level 3 felony is 3 to 16 years, with a statutory advisory sentence of 9 years. Thomas' 11-year sentence for aggravated battery then is 2 years more than the advisory sentence but still below the maximum penalty, it said.

The 5-year firearms enhancement is the minimum permitted by Indiana law. A firearms enhancement can range from 5 to 20 years, according to the Indiana Code.

Concerning the nature of the offense, the appeals court observed that Thomas, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs supervisory police officer, chose to bring a hidden weapon to a social engagement in a private home and subsequently used deadly force against an intoxicated and unarmed man.

"And rather than help Lile, a fellow military veteran, Thomas left the home and did not mention Lile’s injury until five minutes into his 911 call," the court said.

As to the character of the offender, the appeals court observed Thomas is a 20-year military veteran with only a single prior criminal conviction for a misdemeanor in Michigan.

But "even a limited criminal history is a poor reflection on the defendant's character," the court said.

Moreover, the court noted Thomas previously was fired from the Merrillville Police Department "for aggressive and negative conduct with the public — acts consistent with the conduct that led to Thomas’s conviction here."

"Accordingly, Thomas has failed to carry his heavy burden of establishing that his sentence is inappropriate in light of the nature of the offense and the character of the offender. Finding no trial error and that Thomas' sentence is not inappropriate, we affirm the trial court’s judgment," the appeals court said.

Thomas still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his criminal conviction and prison term.

Otherwise, Thomas' earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is Sept. 6, 2033, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks Brown County State Park Chain O' Lakes State Park Charlestown State Park Clifty Falls State Park Falls of the Ohio State Park Fort Harrison State Park Harmonie State Park Lincoln State Park McCormick's Creek State Park Mounds State Park O'Bannon Woods State Park Ouabache State Park Pokagon State Park Potato Creek State Park Prophetstown State Park Shades State Park Shakamak State Park Spring Mill State Park Summit Lake State Park Tippecanoe River State Park Turkey Run State Park Versailles State Park White River State Park Whitewater Memorial State Park