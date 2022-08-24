Indiana appeals court affirms convictions in Hammond arson that killed 1, injured 2

An Illinois man who deliberately set fire to a Hammond home, killing one person and injuring two others, received a fair trial, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Ronald Gee, 46, of Berwyn, was convicted last year of murder and two counts of arson, and ordered to serve 55 years in prison, in connection with the fire he started around 2 a.m. April 14, 2018, at 19 Doty St., records show.

According to court records, Gee was upset with his estranged wife, Robyn Gee, for spending the night with her new boyfriend, Michael Young, at the home of her boyfriend's mother, Brenda Poole.

Records show Ronald Gee accused Robyn Gee of neglecting their children, and he threatened to have them taken away from her. To which Robyn said, "Over my dead body," and Ronald replied, "That could be arranged."

In the hours before the fire, Ronald Gee drank approximately 10 beers at a bar, searched online for directions to the Doty Street home, stopped at a gas station and set fire to the porch — a fire that eventually spread to the entire house, according to court records.

Records show Poole was killed in the fire, the blaze caused permanent injuries to Robyn Gee's hands and Young also was injured.

At Ronald Gee's six-day trial, the jury viewed video recordings from two nearby buildings that showed the Gees' 2003 silver Ford Explorer drive past the Doty Street house and park, an individual wearing Gee's jacket get out of the vehicle and a fire on the porch igniting a few minutes later.

Robyn Gee identified the person in the video as Ronald Gee based on the build of his body and the way he walked, with swooped down shoulders and his head down, and because of Gee's black jacket and blue jeans, according to court records.

In his appeal, Gee argued the identification provided by his estranged wife should not have been allowed at his trial because she was not an expert in identifying people using video recordings.

The appeals court said Robyn Gee's knowledge of her estranged husband gained over 11 years of marriage, including his body type, walk and clothing, was helpful to the jury in identifying the individual captured on video, and her testimony therefore was acceptable.

"We conclude that her testimony provided an adequate foundation demonstrating the rational basis for identifying Gee. The trial court did not abuse its discretion in allowing Robyn to identify Gee," wrote Appeals Judge Rudolph Pyle III in the court's 3-0 ruling.

Ronald Gee still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing the appellate court decision.

Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is Nov. 17, 2059, when Ronald Gee will be 83 years old, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.