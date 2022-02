Indiana appeals court affirms convictions in Schererville child’s murder

The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the murder and battery convictions of a Knox man who killed his former girlfriend's 5-year-old son at a home in Schererville.

Michael Tunstall, 28, was sentenced last year to 55 years in prison for causing the death of Daniel Holdcroft Jr. while babysitting the child April 16, 2020, according to court records.

Records show the child was playful and happy prior to being placed in Tunstall's care. At some point during that care, however, Holdcroft suffered extensive and fatal injuries, including head trauma, a ruptured lung and human bite marks on his body.

Tunstall claimed in his appeal prosecutors failed to produce sufficient evidence to sustain his convictions for battery on a child and murder.

The appeals court disagreed in a unanimous ruling.

It said while no one witnessed Tunstall inflict the fatal trauma upon Holdcroft, a murder conviction may be sustained on circumstantial evidence alone.

"To put it bluntly, the jury heard evidence that a healthy (Holdcroft) was left in the exclusive care of Tunstall and had suffered fatal trauma at the hands of another person while in that care, leading to the reasonable, if not almost inescapable, inference that Tunstall had caused the trauma," the appeals court said.

Similarly, the appeals court said Tunstall's admission that he had bitten Holdcroft — notwithstanding his claim, "I didn't think I did it hard" — is sufficient to support to the jury's conclusion Tunstall committed battery on a child.

The appeals court also rejected Tunstall's contention that testimony Holdcroft suffered burns while previously in Tunstall's care shouldn't have been presented to the jury.

It said in light of the overwhelming evidence of Tunstall’s guilt on the murder and battery charges and the relatively inconsequential nature of the challenged testimony, "We have little hesitation in concluding that any error that might have occurred in its admission can only be considered harmless."

Tunstall still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to review his case and overturn his convictions.

Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is July 16, 2061, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

