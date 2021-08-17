Indiana appeals court affirms convictions in shaken baby death

Moreover, Friedlander said a defense expert was not required to balance an expert witness for the prosecution as prosecutors only called the physicians who treated the baby to explain how shaking led to his death.

As to the sufficiency of the evidence, Friedlander noted that an 11-year-old boy saw Bottom shaking the baby on Feb. 1, 2019, and the child demonstrated on the witness stand precisely how Bottom did it.

In addition, two jailhouse informants testified Bottom told them he was angry at his wife and wanted to kill her, and one said Bottom gave him a note directing Bottom's mother to pay the man $7,000 to kill his wife, according to court records.

Records show it was "highly probable" Bottom wrote the note since the handwriting on the note matched a handwriting sample provided by Bottom.

"The jury heard this evidence, made credibility determinations, weighed that evidence with all the other evidence, and found Bottom guilty," Friedlander said.

"Based on the foregoing, we conclude the trial court acted within its discretion in denying Bottom's request for public funds to hire an expert and the state presented evidence sufficient to support Bottom's convictions."