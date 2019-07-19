{{featured_button_text}}
Luis Angel Mendoza

Luis Angel Mendoza

The Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously rejected Friday an East Chicago man's challenge to his child molesting convictions.

Luis Angel Mendoza, 26, was found guilty in 2018 by a Lake County jury of class B felony child molesting and class C felony child molesting for repeatedly engaging in sex acts with a child, starting when the victim was just eight years old, according to court records.

In his appeal, Mendoza argued that Lake Superior Judge Salvador Vasquez erred by allowing the victim to testify about another child allegedly molested by Mendoza.

According to the appeals court, Indiana trial rules generally prohibit testimony about prior bad acts to avoid having the jury infer that a defendant is guilty of a crime because the defendant committed other crimes in the past.

However, in this case, the court concluded that Vasquez acted correctly in allowing the testimony because Mendoza's attorney "opened the door" by accusing the victims, who are cousins, of conspiring to blame Mendoza after they were caught having sex with each other.

"The theory of the case Mendoza presented during his opening statement opened the door to questioning of [the victim] regarding his knowledge of the relationship between [the other alleged victim] and Mendoza," the appeals court said.

"The trial court did not abuse its discretion in allowing such testimony."

Mendoza is incarcerated at the Indiana Department of Correction serving a 12-year prison term.

He still can request that the Indiana Supreme Court overturn the appellate court ruling.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0