Indiana appeals court affirms East Chicago man's rape conviction

An East Chicago man convicted in January of raping a female acquaintance after driving the woman home following a party received a fair trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.

Luciano Galvan III, 25, was sentenced in February to nine years in prison for the Sept. 9, 2018 rape at the woman's Whiting apartment.

According to court records, the woman "was so intoxicated that she could not stand up" when Galvan and a friend took the woman home. The friend promptly returned to the party while Galvan stayed to "take care of her."

Galvan told his friend afterward that he had sex with the woman while he was in her apartment. The woman's roommate later found the woman passed out in bed on her back with her shirt above her bra, wearing no pants or underwear, court records show.

Records indicate Galvan called the woman later the same day and admitted having sex with her. He also sent a group text message to friends indicating he had sex with the woman while she was blacked out.

"I couldn't keep it a secret and knew it was horrible to keep it from her so I told her and she literally hates me now and I don’t blame her," Galvan said in the group message. "I'm so sorry guys. I'm like crying right now and my hands are shaking. I feel worthless."