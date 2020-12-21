Indiana appeals court affirms Gary man's child molesting conviction

A Gary man convicted last year of molesting a 6-year-old girl, and sentenced to 35 years in prison, received a fair trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.
Demetrius A. Wilson Jr., 29, picked up the girl March 5, 2016, to supposedly take her shopping for new clothes. Instead, he parked at an abandoned property, pulled down the girl's pants and his own, and rubbed his genitals against hers, according to court records.
Among other issues, Wilson argued in his appeal it was judicial misconduct for Lake Superior Judge Diane Ross Boswell to hug the victim in the courtroom in front of the jury when the girl broke down in tears on the witness stand.
"Can you try? OK. It’s important, OK?" the judge said to the girl after hugging her, records show. "Try your best, and if you have to cry, you can cry. OK. All right. We love you, babe."
Appeals Judge Margret Robb rejected Wilson's assertion of judicial bias by first noting the argument was waived because Wilson's trial attorney failed to object to the judge's actions, and his appellate attorney did not make a claim of fundamental error warranting a new trial.
Even if they did, however, Robb said the judge merely consoled the victim, she did not express an opinion on Wilson's guilt or innocence, and trial judges generally are afforded wide latitude to run their courtroom and maintain control of the trial.
At the same time, Robb observed judicial impartiality is an essential element of due process, and a judge who is unable to maintain the appearance of impartiality during an emotionally charged proceeding should recuse in favor of a more dispassionate magistrate.
"Once it became clear that (the victim) was losing her composure, the trial court should have called a recess and allowed (the victim) to be comforted and, if possible, regain her composure outside the presence of the jury," Robb said.
"The trial court's sympathetic response to (the victim's) distress is understandable, but it should not have occurred in front of the trier of fact."
Wilson still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing the appeals court decision.
His earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is April 18, 2047, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Wilson v. State ruling of Indiana Court of Appeals
