Indiana appeals court affirms Gary man's child molesting conviction

A Gary man convicted last year of molesting a 6-year-old girl, and sentenced to 35 years in prison, received a fair trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.

Demetrius A. Wilson Jr., 29, picked up the girl March 5, 2016, to supposedly take her shopping for new clothes. Instead, he parked at an abandoned property, pulled down the girl's pants and his own, and rubbed his genitals against hers, according to court records.

Among other issues, Wilson argued in his appeal it was judicial misconduct for Lake Superior Judge Diane Ross Boswell to hug the victim in the courtroom in front of the jury when the girl broke down in tears on the witness stand.

"Can you try? OK. It’s important, OK?" the judge said to the girl after hugging her, records show. "Try your best, and if you have to cry, you can cry. OK. All right. We love you, babe."

Appeals Judge Margret Robb rejected Wilson's assertion of judicial bias by first noting the argument was waived because Wilson's trial attorney failed to object to the judge's actions, and his appellate attorney did not make a claim of fundamental error warranting a new trial.