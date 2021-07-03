Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction for 2017 Hammond slaying

The Indiana Court of Appeals has unanimously affirmed the murder conviction of a Chicago man who fatally shot a woman in 2017 in Hammond, hours after she fought with the mother of his child at River Oaks Center in Calumet City.

Lavell Holloway, 28, was convicted last year by a Lake Superior Court jury following a five-day trial and sentenced to 60 years in prison by Judge Samuel Cappas for the slaying of Kadejah Jackson, 21, in the 900 block of Becker Street.

According to court records, Jackson and Kashena Hayes got into a physical altercation at the mall on the evening of Jan. 26, 2017, in part because Halloway was dating both women and previously had a child with Hayes.

Shortly after midnight, Hayes and Holloway drove up to Jackson's home, Holloway popped out of the passenger door, and fired 10 shots in approximately five seconds, striking Jackson twice and killing her, records show.

An investigation by Hammond police found the gun used in the shooting on the passenger side floorboard of Holloway's car, a bullet casing from the shooting caught between the windshield and dashboard, and security footage from a neighbor's house showing a car pulling up outside Jackson's house, a man getting out, pointing a gun in Jackson's direction and quickly firing a series of shots.