Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction for 2017 Hammond slaying

The Indiana Court of Appeals has unanimously affirmed the murder conviction of a Chicago man who fatally shot a woman in 2017 in Hammond, hours after she fought with the mother of his child at River Oaks Center in Calumet City.
Lavell Holloway, 28, was convicted last year by a Lake Superior Court jury following a five-day trial and sentenced to 60 years in prison by Judge Samuel Cappas for the slaying of Kadejah Jackson, 21, in the 900 block of Becker Street.
According to court records, Jackson and Kashena Hayes got into a physical altercation at the mall on the evening of Jan. 26, 2017, in part because Halloway was dating both women and previously had a child with Hayes.
Shortly after midnight, Hayes and Holloway drove up to Jackson's home, Holloway popped out of the passenger door, and fired 10 shots in approximately five seconds, striking Jackson twice and killing her, records show.
An investigation by Hammond police found the gun used in the shooting on the passenger side floorboard of Holloway's car, a bullet casing from the shooting caught between the windshield and dashboard, and security footage from a neighbor's house showing a car pulling up outside Jackson's house, a man getting out, pointing a gun in Jackson's direction and quickly firing a series of shots.
In his appeal, Holloway claimed the trial court erred by admitting testimony from Jackson's grandmother taken during a bail hearing instead of requiring her to testify in person, notwithstanding the trial court's finding she was unable to testify at trial due to dementia.
He also said jurors should have been instructed to consider the lesser offense of reckless homicide because Holloway claimed there was "no aiming" and "no deliberation" during the offense, only "wild shooting."
The appeals court rejected both arguments in a 3-0 decision.
Appeals Judge Edward Najam Jr. said regardless of whether it was right or wrong to include testimony from Jackson's absent grandmother at Holloway's trial, any error was harmless due to the other overwhelming evidence identifying Holloway as the shooter.
As to reckless homicide, Najam said there was evidence Holloway had a motive to shoot Jackson following her altercation with Hayes at the mall.
Jackson also was the only person shot by Holloway, suggesting that he "knowingly or intentionally" murdered her, rather than recklessly killed her, Najam said.
Holloway still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to review the appellate decision.
Otherwise, the earliest Holloway will be eligible for release, assuming good behavior, is Jan. 26, 2062, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Records show Hayes, 28, pleaded guilty in February to voluntary manslaughter for her role in Jackson's death. She is serving 20 years in prison.