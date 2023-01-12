 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction in death of 1-year-old foster child

The Indiana Court of Appeals has unanimously affirmed the murder conviction of a Gary woman who admitted smothering to death her 1-year-old foster child in 2017.

Jamilia Hodge, 37, was sentenced in April to 50 years in prison, followed by five years on probation, for killing Emma Salinas in her crib in the bedroom of a home in the 7000 block of Ash Avenue in Gary, according to court records.

Hodge argued in her appeal that the trial court erred by allowing statements she made to police during more than 12 hours of interrogation over two days to be admitted as evidence during her trial.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

The videotaped detectives' interviews showed Hodge confessing that she placed a hand over Salinas' mouth and smothered her because the child was crying.

The appeals court said, after reviewing the totality of the circumstances, it determined that Hodge's statements to police were not induced by violence, threats or other improper influences that overcame her free will and were acceptable for use at trial.

Specifically, the court said Hodge clearly was advised of her constitutional rights to remain silent and to request an attorney, and it found that Hodge voluntarily waived those rights by reading aloud and signing a waiver form at the start of both of her interviews with police.

The appeals court noted that police provided food, water and breaks during each of her interviews, and concluded that Hodge never unambiguously invoked her right to remain silent at any point during the questioning.



Moreover, the judges noted that nothing said to Hodge by police during the lengthy interview sessions amounted to a promise of benefits, threats or inducements that rendered Hodge's confession involuntary.

"For the foregoing reasons, we affirm Hodge's conviction for murder," the appeals court said.

Hodge still can request that the Indiana Supreme Court consider reviewing her conviction.

Download PDF Hodge v. State ruling of Indiana Court of Appeals
 Sarah Reese
