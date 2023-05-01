A Gary man sentenced to 65 years in prison for shooting another man to death during an altercation at a Gary gas station received a fair trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.

Courtney Moss, 33, was convicted of murder with a firearm enhancement for killing 29-year-old Rayvon Harris on Aug. 22, 2020, inside the former Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

Moss testified that he acted in self-defense, but a Lake Criminal Court jury rejected his claim after watching surveillance videos of the confrontation between Harris and Moss and his three co-defendants.

In his appeal, Moss said the trial court erred in its jury instructions and evidentiary decisions, and prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence that Moss caused Harris' death.

The appeals court was unpersuaded by each of Moss' contentions in a 3-0 ruling written by Chief Judge Robert Altice Jr.

As to the jury instruction, Altice said there was no serious evidentiary dispute by which Moss committed aggravated battery but not murder, particularly given the video recordings showing Moss firing his gun four times at Harris.

"The evidence establishes that defendant intended to shoot victim multiple times with the Glock at relatively close range," Altice said. "Indeed, defendant acknowledged his intent at trial but attempted to justify his actions by claiming self-defense. While defendant claimed at trial that his last shot was to victim’s leg, the video evidence does not bear this out."

Likewise, Altice rejected Moss' assertion that a photograph entered into evidence showing Moss seated in the back of a police car after a traffic stop was prejudicial because the photo did not show Moss handcuffed and the jury had already viewed video evidence of the actual shooting.

Finally, the Court of Appeals was unpersuaded by Moss' claim that prosecutors did not prove that he fired the fatal shot.

Altice said a reasonable juror viewing the video evidence would have no difficulty concluding that Moss fired all or many of the four shots, including to the victim's chest, that caused Harris' death.

"The state presented ample evidence to support the murder conviction," Altice said.

Moss still can request that the Indiana Supreme Court review his case.

Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is July 6, 2069, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

