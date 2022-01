Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction in Gary gas station slaying

The Indiana Court of Appeals has unanimously affirmed the murder conviction of a Gary man who shot another man to death after exchanging words at a Gary gas station.

Lamar T. Showers, 23, was convicted last year by a Lake County jury for the April 17, 2019, fatal shooting of Darrian D. Hill, 19, at the Save gas station in the 4800 block of Broadway, according to court records.

Lake Superior Judge Salvador Vasquez ordered Showers to serve 60 years in prison for what Vasquez saw as the senseless killing of Hill.

"And for what? Words. Words," Vasquez said. "Circumstances that but for a split second in time, people could have just walked away. No one gets hurt. No one dies."

In his appeal, Showers argued the evidence presented at his trial was insufficient to sustain his conviction for murder.

The appeals court said its review of the case, including a surveillance recording of Showers firing the fatal shots, led it to conclude that prosecutors adequately met their burden.

"The fact that Showers approached Hill with a gun in his hand, argued with him, and then fired two shots through the front door of the gas station as Hill walked in the store was sufficient evidence for the jury to conclude Showers knowingly or intentionally killed Hill," the appeals court said.

The appeals court also rejected Showers' argument that he acted "recklessly" — and not "knowingly or intentionally" as required for a murder conviction — because he fired an "errant" shot that "may" have ricocheted before entering the back of Hill's head.

"The jury, after listening to the testimony of the witnesses and watching the surveillance video, rejected Showers' claim that his shot was 'errant' and convicted him of murder. We will not second guess the jury's decision on appeal," the appeals court said.

Showers still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case and overturning his conviction.

Otherwise, Indiana Department of Correction records show Showers' earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is June 23, 2064.

