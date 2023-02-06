The Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed Monday the murder conviction of a Chicago man who shot another man in the face while they were passengers in a vehicle being driven around Gary.

Larry Boston, 21, was sentenced to 73 years in prison for fatally shooting 20-year-old Charles Golden, also of Chicago, along with a series of other crimes Boston committed on July 8, 2020, in an effort to get away, records show.

According to court records, Golden died nearly instantly after being shot while the car he was in with Boston was passing the intersection of West Adams Street and 47th Avenue around 11 a.m.

Boston subsequently pulled Golden's body from the vehicle, ran to a nearby home, threatened the homeowner with his gun, stole the homeowner's car, led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80/94 into Illinois, ditched the car on the south side of Chicago and hid in the attic of a Chicago home until being found by police, records show.

A Lake County jury convicted Boston of murder and armed robbery in May 2022. Boston separately pleaded guilty to a firearm enhancement that added five years to his prison term for murder.

In his appeal, Boston sought to overturn his murder conviction by claiming he shot Golden in self-defense. Boston argued prosecutors failed to show beyond a reasonable doubt that it wasn't self-defense.

Specifically, Boston said he acted in fear of serious bodily injury because, prior to being shot, Golden reached for and touched a firearm Boston said was on the center armrest of the vehicle.

In its 3-0 ruling, the appeals court said prosecutors disproved the factual premise of Boston's self-defense claim by showing there only were two guns in the vehicle, the one used by Boston and one later found in the waistband of the driver's pants.

Judge Patricia Riley, writing for the appellate panel, said there couldn't have been a gun on the center armrest because it was splattered with Golden's blood following the shooting and none of Golden's DNA was found on the driver's gun, leading to the conclusion that Golden was unarmed.

Furthermore, Riley said Boston's self-defense claim was "unpersuasive" based on recordings of Boston's jail telephone calls showing him attempting to construct a self-defense theory after the fact, his protracted flight following the shooting, and his inability to say which way the alleged center armrest gun was pointing.

"Given the evidence disproving Boston's self-defense claim, we do not disturb the jury's verdict," Riley said.

Boston still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case. Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is May 5, 2075, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

