 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction in jealous rage killing

  • 0

The Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected a request to overturn the murder conviction of a Hammond man who killed a woman after attending a concert with her and attempted to hide her body at an Illinois nature preserve.

James E. McGhee Jr., 41, was sentenced in December to 80 years in prison for the July 2019 slaying of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, and for being a habitual offender, according to court records.

Records show McGhee and Buchanan attended a Wiz Khalifa concert in Tinley Park, Illinois, where they had an initial altercation with McGhee pushing Buchanan into a vehicle.

Instead of taking Buchanan home afterward, McGhee brought Buchanan to his apartment, "lost it" in a jealous rage, and jumped on Buchanan's neck until she was dead. He subsequently stuffed Buchanan's body into a suitcase and dumped it at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve, according to court records.

People are also reading…

Records show Buchanan's family repeatedly reached out to McGhee when Buchanan didn't return home only to be falsely told by McGhee that he dropped Buchanan off at her home.

That spurred Buchanan's mother to file a missing person report with the Gary Police Department and an FBI task force promptly took over the investigation into Buchanan's disappearance, according to court records.

Records show the FBI immediately obtained cell phone location records for McGhee and Buchanan showing their devices both were located at McGhee's apartment during the overnight hours following the concert.

The FBI then secured a search warrant for McGhee's apartment, where they found Buchanan's blood and evidence of recent attempts to hastily clean the apartment. They also learned from an informant where McGhee took Buchanan's body, according to court records.

In his appeal, McGhee argued the trial court erred by allowing his cell-phone location data to be admitted as evidence because it was obtained without a warrant.

The appeals court, in a 3-0 decision, said the exigent circumstances of the case, including Buchanan's status as a missing person for more than 48 hours and that she last was with a person having a criminal history of violence toward women, justified the warrantless acquisition of McGhee's cell-phone location data.

Moreover, any intrusion on McGhee's constitutional rights only was moderate because his phone records were obtained from his wireless provider, a third-party, and McGhee was not obligated to surrender his phone to authorities for the search, the court said.

The court also denied McGhee's claim that prosecutors failed to bring him to trial in a sufficiently speedy time frame after determining the delay, due to the temporary unavailability of an essential witness, was authorized by state law.

McGhee still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court review his case and consider overturning his murder conviction.

Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is Dec. 10, 2080, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Download PDF McGhee v. State ruling of Indiana Court of Appeals
James E. McGhee Jr.

James E. McGhee Jr.

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Court won't suppress phone data in man's murder case

Court won't suppress phone data in man's murder case

A Lake County deputy prosecutor argued police reasonably believed Sidne-Nichole Buchanan "was in need of immediate medical or police assistance" and could have been being held against her will by defendant James E. McGhe Jr., who had a history of domestic violence charges and was the last person seen with Buchanan.

FBI employee defends warrantless seizure of records in murder case

FBI employee defends warrantless seizure of records in murder case

Attorneys for James E. McGhee want the court to suppress cellphone records the FBI obtained in a warrantless search, because they say the FBI violated McGhee's right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure. McGhee is charged with murder in the disappearance of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan in July 2019.

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge blocks release of information on state police response to Uvalde shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts