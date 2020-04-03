Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction in kitchen table shooting death

The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the murder and criminal recklessness convictions of a Minnesota man who shot and killed an East Chicago man that refused to leave a party at a house in Gary.
Ronald Menzie, 43, was sentenced last year to 72 years in prison for fatally shooting 30-year-old Broderick Harbin on March 11, 2018, while Harbin sat at a woman's kitchen table in the 2100 block of Carolina Street, according to court records.
Records show Menzie saw Harbin and the woman quarrel and the woman asked Harbin to leave the party. When Harbin stayed, Menzie shot Harbin multiple times, including in the head, and Harbin died at the scene.
In his appeal, Menzie argued Lake Superior Judge Salvador Vasquez erred at his trial by allowing photographs of Harbin's autopsy to be admitted into evidence, and by refusing to instruct the jury it could convict Menzie of voluntary manslaughter, instead of murder.
The appeals court rejected both arguments in its 3-0 ruling.
Appeals Judge John Baker, writing for the court, said the decision of whether to admit or exclude evidence is a prerogative of the trial judge.
In this case, Baker said the autopsy photographs helped the jury understand the pathologist's testimony, especially explanations about the trajectory of the bullets and how that trajectory demonstrated Menzie acted with the intent to commit murder.
Concerning voluntary manslaughter, Baker said there was "simply no evidence whatsoever" Menzie acted with the "sudden heat" required to mitigate the crime of murder.
"The fight between Harbin and (the woman) had nothing to do with Menzie, and there is no evidence showing that Menzie would have been so emotionally invested in what was happening that he was blinded by those emotions," Baker said.
"Menzie was present during this interaction. But nothing indicates that the situation caused him to experience anger, rage, resentment, or terror, nor that it rendered him incapable of cool reflection."
Menzie still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider overturning the appellate ruling.
Otherwise, the Indiana Department of Correction lists Nov. 7, 2071 as Menzie's earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Joshua Flores
Jason David Clarke
James Earle Ferguson
Jeremiah Lloyd Taylor
Julio Cesar Gonzalez Licea
Amir Wali Aziz Jones
Christopher Jay Ritchie II
Destiny Marie Jennings
Aaron Michael Johnstone
Adam Damone Crim
Alex Craig Hultmark
Ariel Lashay Glasper
Carin Justine Alvarado
Christopher Allen Sypulski
Otilio Campos Jr.
Richard James Nelson
Stewart Veshawn Boyd Sr.
Taris Devon Williams
Arturo Gomez
Calvin Thames Jr.
Camry Paschel Godbold
Christopher Lee Russell
Cortez Leon David
Malik Breyon Peterson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.