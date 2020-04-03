Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction in kitchen table shooting death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the murder and criminal recklessness convictions of a Minnesota man who shot and killed an East Chicago man that refused to leave a party at a house in Gary.

Ronald Menzie, 43, was sentenced last year to 72 years in prison for fatally shooting 30-year-old Broderick Harbin on March 11, 2018, while Harbin sat at a woman's kitchen table in the 2100 block of Carolina Street, according to court records.

Records show Menzie saw Harbin and the woman quarrel and the woman asked Harbin to leave the party. When Harbin stayed, Menzie shot Harbin multiple times, including in the head, and Harbin died at the scene.

In his appeal, Menzie argued Lake Superior Judge Salvador Vasquez erred at his trial by allowing photographs of Harbin's autopsy to be admitted into evidence, and by refusing to instruct the jury it could convict Menzie of voluntary manslaughter, instead of murder.

The appeals court rejected both arguments in its 3-0 ruling.

Appeals Judge John Baker, writing for the court, said the decision of whether to admit or exclude evidence is a prerogative of the trial judge.