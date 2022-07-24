Indiana appeals court affirms prison term for Hammond man who shot family friend 9 times

The Indiana Court of Appeals has declined to reduce the prison term issued in January to a Hammond man who shot a family friend in the legs nine times.

Jesse Leon, 25, pleaded guilty last year to aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, and was sentenced by Lake Superior Judge Gina Jones to 10 years in prison, with six years behind bars and four years suspended to probation, according to court records.

Records show Leon argued with another man Aug. 22, 2020, while they sat in a car parked in the 4200 block of Henry Avenue.

Leon then got out of the vehicle, entered his home, retrieved a firearm and shot the man four times in each leg and once in his toe, according to court records.

In his appeal, Leon argued his 10-year sentence was inappropriate given the nature of the offense and his character.

The three-judge appeals court unanimously disagreed.

As to the nature of the offense, Appeals Judge Patricia Riley, a Rensselaer native, described it as a "seemingly senseless violent crime that left (the victim) scarred for life."

She observed that Leon's 10-year sentence is one year more than the nine-year advisory sentence for a level 3 felony, which can range from three to 16 years in prison. But she said Leon's time behind bars is three years less than the advisory sentence for his crime.

Concerning Leon's character, she noted he's used marijuana since he was 16 years old and alcohol since 18.

He admitted to being under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and Xanax on the day of the offense, to the point where he was "blacked out on drugs," she said.

"Alcohol and drug use in tandem with access to a gun proved to be an almost deadly combination," Riley said.

Riley also declined to reduce Leon's prison term based on his guilty plea that led prosecutors to dismiss several more serious charges.

She said, "It was clear his decision to plead guilty was a mere pragmatic one when faced with an attempted murder charge and an apparently non-existing defense."

Leon still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case and reducing his sentence.

Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is July 20, 2026, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.