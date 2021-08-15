Indiana appeals court denies new trial for Gary man convicted of raping 8-year-old girl

A Gary man sentenced in December to 30 years in prison for raping an 8-year-old girl is not entitled to a new trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.
Donovan Wilson, 30, last year was convicted of level 1 felony child molesting by a Lake County jury in connection with a Feb. 9, 2020, incident where his wife discovered Wilson forcing the girl to have intercourse, according to court records.
Wilson argued in his appeal that he deserved a new trial because he claimed the girl's description of the rape during a forensic interview nine days after the assault was insufficiently reliable and may have been the product of suggestion or coaching.
As a preliminary matter, the appellate judges ruled Wilson could not seek to overturn his conviction on those grounds because his attorney did not object at trial to the introduction of the girl's statement.
But, even if the issue was not waived for appellate review, the appeals court said there was no reason to doubt the girl's description of the incident nine days afterward, since it was consistent with what the girl told a sexual assault nurse examiner mere hours after the rape.
"Nothing in the record suggests that (the girl's) statements during her interview were the product of coaching or that she had any motive to fabricate the allegations against Wilson," the court said.
Moreover, the appellate judges said even if the girl's testimony was eliminated from the trial record, there remained sufficient physical evidence and witness testimony to show Wilson raped the girl and he still would have been convicted of child molesting.
Wilson is permitted to ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing the appellate and trial court rulings.
Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison — assuming good behavior — is Oct. 26, 2045, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Wilson also will be required to register as a sex offender for life, records show.