Indiana appeals court denies new trial for Gary man convicted of raping 8-year-old girl

A Gary man sentenced in December to 30 years in prison for raping an 8-year-old girl is not entitled to a new trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.

Donovan Wilson, 30, last year was convicted of level 1 felony child molesting by a Lake County jury in connection with a Feb. 9, 2020, incident where his wife discovered Wilson forcing the girl to have intercourse, according to court records.

Wilson argued in his appeal that he deserved a new trial because he claimed the girl's description of the rape during a forensic interview nine days after the assault was insufficiently reliable and may have been the product of suggestion or coaching.

As a preliminary matter, the appellate judges ruled Wilson could not seek to overturn his conviction on those grounds because his attorney did not object at trial to the introduction of the girl's statement.

But, even if the issue was not waived for appellate review, the appeals court said there was no reason to doubt the girl's description of the incident nine days afterward, since it was consistent with what the girl told a sexual assault nurse examiner mere hours after the rape.