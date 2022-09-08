Indiana appeals court OKs Hammond decision to nix fireworks shop near Cabela's

A Phantom Fireworks store is unlikely to become part of Hammond's burgeoning retail district anchored by Cabela's and Walmart on Indianapolis Boulevard adjacent to the Borman Expressway.

The Indiana Court of Appeals recently overturned a ruling by Lake Superior Judge Stephen Scheele that opened the door for Phantom Fireworks to construct a showroom at 7944 Cabela Drive — despite objections by the city.

In a 3-0 decision, the appellate court said Scheele misinterpreted Indiana laws concerning zoning and redevelopment commissions, and the higher court determined Hammond was well within its rights to deny an improvement location permit to the fireworks retailer.

The outcome hinged on whether a proposed development that complies with a city's zoning ordinance also must abide by an economic development plan adopted by a municipal redevelopment commission.

Phantom argued the retail district's C-4 zoning, which explicitly allows the sale, storage or distribution of consumer fireworks, required Hammond to issue an improvement permit for the fireworks shop because the planned use complies with the city's zoning ordinance.

Meanwhile, Hammond claimed — and the Court of Appeals agreed — that an economic development plan adopted by a municipal redevelopment commission can impose greater restrictions on improvements in a certain area than a general zoning ordinance.

In this case, Hammond said its goal with the Woodmar-Gateway Economic Development Plan, which was recorded on Jan. 5, 2006, is to turn the former golf course into a commercial/retail development, sensitive to the nearby Little Calumet River, and to provide safe, efficient and attractive traffic circulation systems that minimize conflict between pedestrians, bicycles, autos and other vehicles.

The city said the Phantom Fireworks proposal did not comply with the plan because the building would be too close to a micro-hospital and gas station, would create too much traffic, and the traffic had the potential to deter pedestrians from using nearby recreational trails.

Judge L. Mark Bailey, writing for the appeals court, said that ignoring the plan, as Phantom urged, would render meaningless Indiana statutes giving redevelopment commissions the authority to establish and enforce policies relating to properties in economic development areas.

"It was not enough for Phantom's building to comply with the zoning ordinance. It was also required to comply with the plan," Bailey said.

"Phantom cites no case law, and we find none, to demonstrate that the statute as currently written mandates the issuance of a permit based only on the fact that the proposed use complies with the zoning ordinance when there are other regulations in place beyond that of the general zoning ordinance," he added.

The retailer, which already operates a fireworks showroom about 1 mile south on Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland, still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider overturning the Court of Appeals decision.