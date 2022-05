Indiana appeals court OKs testimony from beyond the grave

A Gary man convicted last year of attempted murder and criminal recklessness after shooting a woman four times in her Gary home, and then shooting at other people inside the home, received a fair trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.

William D. Galloway Jr., 29, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in connection with the shootings on Sept. 18, 2019, at the home in the 2500 block of Pierce Street.

According to court records, the woman spent nearly a week in the hospital following the shooting and later required additional surgery to remove a bullet that had lodged in her leg.

Nevertheless, records show the woman and her son, Sean Baker, successfully identified Galloway as the shooter in a police photo array, and Baker provided a statement to police describing how Galloway, an acquaintance, escalated his late night request for gas money and a phone call into a violent altercation.

Baker, 23, later was shot and killed in Gary. No charges have been filed in his homicide.

In his appeal, Galloway argued the trial court erred by allowing a detective to recount for the jury Baker's statements to police about the shooting and Baker's identification of Galloway as the shooter.

Galloway claimed he was denied his right under both the U.S. and Indiana constitutions to confront his accuser because Baker himself did not take the stand, according to court records.

The trial court noted there is an exception to the confrontation clause, known as forfeiture by wrongdoing, that applies when a defendant is responsible for a witness's absence at trial.

In this case, the court said a police investigation that found multiple individuals who identified Galloway as Baker's killer, and Galloway's purported confessions to fellow jail inmates that he killed Baker, showed by a preponderance of the evidence that Galloway caused Baker's inability to testify.

The Court of Appeals agreed. It said a 3-0 ruling that its independent review of the facts and circumstances linking Galloway to Baker's death found sufficient evidence to believe Galloway acted to prevent Baker from testifying against him, and Baker's testimony therefore was admissible at trial.

"Simply put, when a defendant performs an act that is designed to prevent a witness from testifying, he or she may not reap the benefits of that wrongdoing. To hold otherwise would certainly erode the effectiveness of the judicial process," the appeals court said.

Galloway still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to review his case. Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison is Feb. 25, 2061, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Separately, Galloway is due to be tried in Lake County in October on murder and attempted murder charges for a shooting that killed Jonquell Golida, 23, and wounded a second man Nov. 12, 2016, in Gary's Glen Park section.

According to court records, Galloway was on pretrial release and electronic monitoring in that case when he committed the Pierce Street shooting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.