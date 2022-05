Indiana appeals court overturns Gary murder conviction that relied on 'magic cigarette'

The Indiana Court of Appeals took the rare step of overturning the murder conviction of a Gary man Wednesday after determining there was insufficient evidence presented at trial to convict Marquis Young.

Young, 31, was sentenced in September to 115 years in prison after a Lake County jury found him guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the May 4, 2020, shooting death of Dion Clayton, 27, of Gary, at a gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

In a 2-1 decision, Appeals Judge Nancy Vaidik, a Porter County native, said the key evidence linking Young to the shooting was a cigarette butt found by police in a well-trafficked alley near the gas station a day later.

She noted police could not confirm whether the cigarette butt they collected May 5, which had Young's DNA on it, was the same cigarette seen on video being discarded by a person with an appearance potentially similar to Young near the time of the shooting.

"This evidence falls short of the substantial evidence of probative value, circumstantial or not, required to support the verdicts," Vaidik said. "Indeed, no eyewitnesses could identify the shooter, there was no evidence of motive...and the gun was never found."

Young's trial attorney, Mark Gruenhagen, told jurors prosecutors wanted them to "trust the magic cigarette" and speculate about who fired the shots. In any case, Gruenhagen said prosecutors didn't present enough evidence to prove Young was the shooter.

Vaidik agreed.

"While we seldom reverse for insufficient evidence, we have an affirmative duty to ensure the proof at trial is sufficient to support the verdict beyond a reasonable doubt," she said.

"The evidence in this case comes nowhere close to proof beyond a reasonable doubt. We therefore reverse Young’s convictions."

Appeals Judge Terry Crone dissented from the court's ruling.

He said Young repeatedly challenged the prosecution's case before the jury, and the jury nevertheless concluded, unanimously, that Young was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

"The evidence supporting the jurors’ verdicts, and the reasonable inferences that can be drawn from that evidence, are more than sufficient to affirm Young’s convictions," Crone said.

The attorney general's office is expected to ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing the Court of Appeals decision and reinstating Young's convictions.

Young currently is incarcerated at the Wabash Valley Correctional Center in west-central Indiana, records show.

