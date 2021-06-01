Indiana appeals court rejects self-defense claim in state prison stabbing death

According to court records, Amaro admitted that although he could not see exactly where he was aiming his weapon, he twice "shoved it out" of his cell at the shadow he knew to be Steele, and he did it because he believed he had to "strike first."

In its 3-0 ruling, the appeals court agreed with prosecutors that Amaro clearly was not acting in self-defense, in part because Amaro assembled his weapon days before Steele's alleged threat and Amaro acknowledged it was his intent was to strike first.

The court said at the time of the stabbing there was no indication Steele had done anything to suggest an attack on Amaro was imminent and likely to inflict such grievous bodily harm that Amaro would be justified in using deadly to repel it.

"There is no evidence that Steele was imminently prepared or in the position to inflict bodily harm of any kind on Amaro. Indeed, no weapons or hot items were found near Amaro’s cell," the court said.

Amaro still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to review the appellate court's decision.

Otherwise, Amaro's earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is Jan. 14, 2085, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.