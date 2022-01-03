Indiana appeals court restores key sections of Gary's 'Welcoming City' ordinance

To that end, Najam said Gary is not required to hold in police custody any person wanted by federal immigration authorities for a potential immigration violation if there's no longer any basis for keeping the person locked up for an alleged violation of state law or a local ordinance.

"Here, again, Gary maintains that immigration detainers and administrative warrants violate the Fourth Amendment, and, as such, state law cannot require that the city comply with such per se unconstitutional requests. We must agree," Najam said.

"We hold that the arrest and detention of a person conducted solely on the basis of known or suspected civil immigration violations violate the Fourth Amendment when conducted under color of state law."

Appeals Judge Elaine Brown dissented from that portion of the court's ruling.

She said when state policy favors aiding the federal government in the removal of unlawful immigrants, as it does in Indiana, there's no basis for localities to ignore immigration detainer requests or administrative warrants.