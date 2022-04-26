Indiana appeals court rules weed grinder not drug paraphernalia

Hoosiers who prefer to grind their marijuana to ensure a smoother and more consistent burn need not worry their marijuana grinder will be classified as drug paraphernalia, according to a ruling by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

In a 3-0 decision, the state's appellate court on Tuesday overturned the 2021 misdemeanor conviction of a central Indiana woman after the court determined a marijuana grinder does not meet the definition of drug paraphernalia under Indiana law.

According to the appeals court, to sustain the conviction the state was required to prove the woman knowingly or intentionally possessed an instrument, a device, or another object she intended to use for: "introducing into the person's body a controlled substance; testing the strength, effectiveness or purity of a controlled substance; or enhancing the effect of a controlled substance."

At trial, prosecutors successfully asserted the marijuana grinder was an instrument used to prepare marijuana to be introduced into a person's body and it therefore qualified as drug paraphernalia, records show.

According to court records, the state abandoned that argument on appeal and instead claimed the marijuana grinder met the definition of drug paraphernalia because it enhances the effect of a controlled substance.

The appeals court rejected both ways of interpreting a marijuana grinder as drug paraphernalia, records show.

It said prosecutors provided no evidence the grinder itself could be used to introduce a controlled substance into a person's body as required to classify the grinder as paraphernalia under the statute, according to court records.

Moreover, in rejecting the state's effort to liken the grinder to a syringe, the appeals court noted a different three-judge appellate panel in 2018 issued a precedent-setting decision resolving a nearly identical case involving a marijuana grinder — making the prosecutor's argument "insufficient as a matter of law."

The appeals court also deemed "unsupported" the state's subsequent claim that a grinder enhances the effect of a controlled substance, primarily on procedural grounds.

Though the court seemed skeptical of the state's underlying argument that grinding marijuana bits to a similar size and consistency before rolling them into a joint or packing them into a bong has any noticeable impact on the effect produced by using marijuana.

"The state presented no evidence at trial to support its current theory. Indeed, in its appellee's brief, instead of citing to the trial record the state instead cites, in a footnote, two internet articles," the appeals court said.

"But those articles are beside the point. The state cannot limit its evidence in the trial court to one theory and then argue a wholly new evidentiary theory on appeal. Accordingly, we do not consider the state's argument."

Notwithstanding the grinder ruling, which the state still can appeal to the Indiana Supreme Court, marijuana itself remains illegal to possess or use in Indiana.

