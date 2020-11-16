Indiana appeals court throws out conviction for Long Beach shooting death

Larkin argued he did not knowingly shoot Stacy, it was an accident, and a person in Indiana has a right to use deadly force if he believes the force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to himself or another person.

According to court records, the gun used in the shooting also had been recalled by its manufacturer because the gun could fire after being dropped without the trigger being pulled, or the trigger could be pulled while the safety appeared to be engaged.

The prosecutor insisted the evidence showed Larkin was guilty of voluntary manslaughter. But because Larkin admitted pushing Stacey, the prosecutor asked for and received approval to add the involuntary manslaughter charge after testimony in the trial had closed.

Judge Elaine Brown, writing for the appeals court, said permitting the involuntary manslaughter charge to be added at the end of the trial goes against a criminal defendant's right to clear notice of the charges against which he must defend.

"Defendants are entitled to limit their defense to the crimes charged. If there is reasonable doubt as to what the charge includes, such doubt must be resolved in favor of the defendant," Brown said.