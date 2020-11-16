Indiana appeals court throws out conviction for Long Beach shooting death

LONG BEACH — The Indiana Court of Appeals has overturned a Long Beach man's involuntary manslaughter conviction in the latest legal twist stemming from the Dec. 11, 2012, shooting death of Stacey Larkin.
In a 3-0 ruling, the appeals court declared John Larkin acquitted of all charges in his wife's death, and the court said Larkin is not required to serve the pending two-year prison term issued by Special Judge Roger Bradford.
The appellate judges said Bradford erred by allowing the LaPorte County prosecutor to add a charge of involuntary manslaughter immediately prior to closing arguments when Larkin's entire trial was focused on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Under Indiana law, voluntary manslaughter is knowingly or intentionally killing another person while under "sudden heat," or an instant burst of rage or anger, while involuntary manslaughter means killing a person while committing battery, which is knowingly or intentionally touching another person in a rude, insolent or angry manner.
According to court records, Stacey Larkin, 41, was shot twice in her bedroom while struggling with John Larkin over a defective gun that DNA evidence showed Stacey Larkin removed from a bedroom safe.
John Larkin claimed the gun discharged the first time when Stacey ran at him and they fell. She reportedly then jumped up, grabbed his head and scratched his face. He pushed her away, and the gun discharged a second time as he fell on her, court records show.
Larkin argued he did not knowingly shoot Stacy, it was an accident, and a person in Indiana has a right to use deadly force if he believes the force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to himself or another person.
According to court records, the gun used in the shooting also had been recalled by its manufacturer because the gun could fire after being dropped without the trigger being pulled, or the trigger could be pulled while the safety appeared to be engaged.
The prosecutor insisted the evidence showed Larkin was guilty of voluntary manslaughter. But because Larkin admitted pushing Stacey, the prosecutor asked for and received approval to add the involuntary manslaughter charge after testimony in the trial had closed.
Judge Elaine Brown, writing for the appeals court, said permitting the involuntary manslaughter charge to be added at the end of the trial goes against a criminal defendant's right to clear notice of the charges against which he must defend.
"Defendants are entitled to limit their defense to the crimes charged. If there is reasonable doubt as to what the charge includes, such doubt must be resolved in favor of the defendant," Brown said.
"Stacey died as a result of her gunshot wounds. The charging information referred to a handgun. It did not allege all of the elements of a battery by pushing. We decline to conclude that the mere assertion that the charged offense was committed by means of a handgun, without more, automatically means the information also asserted a battery. The charging instrument did not assert a battery or incidental killing."
Larkin is not yet totally off the hook. The Indiana attorney general's office still can request the Indiana Supreme Court review the appellate decision.
This case previously went to the state's high court in 2018 to resolve multiple issues of police and prosecutor misconduct, including police continuing to question Larkin after he invoked his right to counsel and several people in the prosecutor's office eavesdropping on a private conversation between Larkin and his attorney.
The Supreme Court also found evidence that police changed a statement about past interactions with Stacey Larkin and tampered with the safe that housed the Larkins' gun while the safe was being stored as evidence.
Larkin v. State ruling of Indiana Court of Appeals
