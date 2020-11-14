Indiana appeals court upholds protection order against Democratic activist

A municipal Democratic Party leader was within her rights to obtain an order of protection against a Highland man and onetime Indiana House candidate who committed repeated acts of harassment, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Friday.
In a 3-0 decision, the state appellate court rejected Brandon Dothager's attempt to rescind the protection order issued earlier this year by Lake Superior Magistrate Cheryl Williamson.
According to court records, the party leader feared for her safety and suffered great emotional distress and anxiety after Dothager continually tried to bully and harass her into resigning as Democratic chairwoman, including sending threatening text messages and putting materials in her home mailbox.
Dothager also lunged at the woman during a verbal altercation at a Jan. 24, 2019 party meeting, an action that prompted a local police detective to remove Dothager from the meeting due to his aggressive behavior, court records show.
The protection order issued against Dothager, who unsuccessfully ran in the June 2 Democratic primary for Indiana House District 12, allows Dothager to continue attending political party meetings so long as he refrains from harassing, annoying, telephoning, contacting or communicating with the woman at all other times.
The appellate court said it was unpersuaded by Dothager's request to reweigh the evidence that led to the protection order being issued since "it is clear that Dothager's hostility toward (her) has greatly increased over time and he had begun 'losing control' when it came to interacting with her."
"The trial court agreed with (the woman) that at least some restriction on Dothager's direct communications and contact with her, albeit minimal, was warranted in order to calm the waters before matters could further escalate. Dothager has failed to convince us that the evidence as a whole leads unerringly and unmistakably to a decision opposite that reached by the trial court," wrote Appeals Judge Terry Crone.
Dothager's attorney, Jim Harper of Valparaiso, said he plans to ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider overturning the Court of Appeals decision.
Dothager was charged May 11 with violating the protection order by posting on Facebook screenshots of names and images associated with the woman and her family. It followed negative responses to Dothager linking on Facebook a news article referencing the protection order.
Last month, a Lake County jury was unable to reach a verdict in Dothager's misdemeanor invasion of privacy trial.
A status hearing for a potential retrial is scheduled for Dec. 16.
Dothager protection order ruling of Indiana Court of Appeals
Gallery: Election Day 2020 in NWI
Voting - Hammond
Voting - Hammond
Voting - Hammond
Voting - Hammond
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting - LaPorte 2
Voting - LaPorte
Voting at Brummitt Elementary School near Chesterton
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Schererville
Gary schools referendum
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Gallery
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.