Indiana appeals court upholds protection order against Democratic activist

A municipal Democratic Party leader was within her rights to obtain an order of protection against a Highland man and onetime Indiana House candidate who committed repeated acts of harassment, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Friday.

In a 3-0 decision, the state appellate court rejected Brandon Dothager's attempt to rescind the protection order issued earlier this year by Lake Superior Magistrate Cheryl Williamson.

According to court records, the party leader feared for her safety and suffered great emotional distress and anxiety after Dothager continually tried to bully and harass her into resigning as Democratic chairwoman, including sending threatening text messages and putting materials in her home mailbox.

Dothager also lunged at the woman during a verbal altercation at a Jan. 24, 2019 party meeting, an action that prompted a local police detective to remove Dothager from the meeting due to his aggressive behavior, court records show.

The protection order issued against Dothager, who unsuccessfully ran in the June 2 Democratic primary for Indiana House District 12, allows Dothager to continue attending political party meetings so long as he refrains from harassing, annoying, telephoning, contacting or communicating with the woman at all other times.