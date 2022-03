Indiana appeals court won't change 30-year sentence for killing teen over Xbox

The Indiana Court of Appeals has declined to reduce the 30-year sentence of a Gary man involved in the June 2019 shooting death of a Merrillville teen trying to sell his Xbox video game system.

Garry Lee Higgins IV, 20, pleaded guilty last year to attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the death of 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera in the 5000 block of Maryland Street in Gary, according to court records.

Records show Higgins arranged online to meet Peluyera at the Gary address so Higgins ostensibly could purchase an Xbox Peluyera was selling.

When Peluyera arrived with his father, Higgins said he wanted proof the Xbox worked properly. Higgins and Peluyera, along with Higgins' friend, tried an outdoor outlet at a nearby house until being asked to leave, went to another home across the street, and then Peluyera was shot once in the arm and torso, according to court records.

Records show Peluyera walked back to his father's car after he was shot, slumped in the passenger seat and died in his father's arms.

Higgins initially was charged with murder and a variety of other crimes in connection with the incident. He later pleaded guilty to the single level 2 felony in exchange for prosecutors dismissing several other pending felonies from separate incidents, including two counts of burglary and carrying a handgun without a license, according to court records.

Records show Lake Superior Judge Natalie Bokota sentenced Higgins to the maximum term of 30 years, with Higgins to serve 28 years in state prison and two years on probation.

In his appeal, Higgins argued his sentence was inappropriate in light of the nature of the offense and his character. He suggested instead ten years in prison, five years in community corrections and five years on probation.

After reviewing the facts of the case, along with Higgins' criminal record, the appellate court was unpersuaded Higgins deserved any time off his sentence.

Appeals Judge Elaine Brown, writing for the court, said the stipulated facts of the case show the attempted robbery was premeditated and Peluyera posed no threat to either Higgins or his friend.

"The shooting and (Peluyera's) death were senseless," Brown said.

As to Higgins' character, Brown noted Higgins' record includes resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, criminal recklessness and theft, as well as the other charges dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

She said Higgins received the benefit of probation four times, failed to successfully complete his probation three times, never has been gainfully employed, and while in jail fought with other inmates, assaulted jail staff and threw feces.

Brown also noted Bokota commented on Higgins’s history by stating: "When I look at your total history, it really is rather frightening. It’s disturbing and it’s frightening. Your character, based on what I’ve seen, is violent and is antisocial. And is deceitful."

As a result, Brown said, the three-judge appeals court unanimously concluded Higgins has failed to establish his sentence is inappropriate in light of the nature of the offense resulting in Peluyera's death and Higgins' character.

Higgins still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case and adjusting his sentence accordingly.

Otherwise, Higgins' earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is July 1, 2040, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

