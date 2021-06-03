Indiana chief justice selects first member of new Lake County judicial nominating panel

The soon-to-be reconstituted panel tasked with evaluating and recommending Lake Superior Court judicial candidates for appointment by the governor has a new chairman.

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush announced Thursday she's selected Supreme Court Justice Mark Massa to serve a four-year term as chairman of the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission beginning July 1.

Massa was appointed to the state's highest court in 2012 by Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels. His rulings include the landmark 2018 Gunderson v. State decision affirming the shoreline of Lake Michigan is owned by the state and open for recreational use by all Hoosiers.

He succeeds Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native, who Rush is rotating to the St. Joseph County Judicial Nominating Commission.

The two justices so far are the only members of the judicial nominating commissions after the Republican-controlled General Assembly in April decided to replace the nine-member bodies in Lake and St. Joseph counties with a new, seven-member panel in each county.