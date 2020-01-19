Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush delivers her annual State of the Judiciary address to the General Assembly Wednesday, with Gov. Eric Holcomb, left, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch beside her on the House rostrum.
Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush delivers her annual State of the Judiciary address to the General Assembly Wednesday, with Gov. Eric Holcomb, left, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch beside her on the House rostrum.
Provided
Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, shakes hands with state lawmakers Wednesday prior to her annual State of the Judiciary address.
Provided
Inside the Indiana House chamber during Chief Justice Loretta Rush's 2020 State of the Judiciary address.
The judicial branch of Indiana government is willing to work with anyone, in nearly any way, to improve the lives of Hoosiers — especially those most at risk of falling through society's cracks.
That's the message Chief Justice Loretta Rush delivered last week to Gov. Eric Holcomb and members of the Indiana House and Senate in her sixth annual "State of the Judiciary" address.
Rush said the state's judiciary is "strong," thanks to its "commitment to pursuing justice for all Hoosiers with energy and innovation."
As an example, she pointed to the 107 problem-solving courts scattered in counties across the state that are providing a helping hand to veterans, drug addicts, the mentally ill, troubled families and others, rather than focusing on punishing crimes that sometimes result from those conditions.
"These courts work because judges get out from behind the bench, convene community partners, and truly connect with those standing before them in desperate need of a new path," said Rush, who lived in Munster as a child.
At the same time, Rush acknowledged the demands on judicial leadership are greater than ever due to the addiction epidemic that's caused thousands of children to be removed from their homes, and led to innumerable divorces, evictions and foreclosures.
"Every day is about turning the tide to reverse this catastrophe, and it will take the work of all three branches of government, along with our community partners to save lives," Rush said. "Together, we form a strong alliance combating the addiction epidemic."
She said a key improvement in that regard has been policies requiring most low-risk arrestees to be released without posting bail.
Rush insisted no one wants to release a dangerous person back into the community. Yet, she said the justice system also demands "that fairness prevails for all Hoosiers, regardless of wealth, geography, race or gender."
"Some people need to be incarcerated. More people just need help. A strong justice system must do both."
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
During her 26-minute speech, Rush touted the work of the courts in promoting strong families by supporting adoption, adult guardianship programs and expanded assistance for abused and neglected children.
She also noted the success of electronic filing of court documents, implemented so far in nearly 80 of Indiana's 92 counties, which has reduced paper printing and storage costs and enabled the use of text messaging to ensure defendants get timely reminders of their court dates.
But Rush said Indiana lawmakers still must to do a better job funding legal aid for Hoosiers, particularly children and families, who lack the resources to hire attorneys for court appearances.
"I recently spent a morning in a small claims court. The morning docket included 275 eviction cases," Rush said. "None of the defendants/tenants had legal representation. Not one. They all faced the judge and opposing lawyer alone."
"That is not the model of a legal system where the poor, disadvantaged and vulnerable are protected."
Notwithstanding such challenges, Rush is confident that if leaders of Indiana's judicial, legislative and executive branches work together to support Hoosier communities, all the people of Indiana will be better for it.
"Our work is difficult, and even if we do it thoughtfully, with the openness and humanity it requires, there will inevitably be challenges and setbacks," Rush said.
"But it is work that draws its sustenance from that divine spark in each of us. I commend all of you for joining us in this work."
Chester G. Jackson
Chloe Ellen Wallace
Douglas Matthew Nichols
Dwight Culver
Francis Louis Zubriggen
James Alvin Donald
James Donavon Kelly Jr.
Kelly Marie Stelow
Lavelle Hatley
Richard E. Strohl
Scott Charles Stelow
Terran Dominque Bullock
Anthony Deonte Coats
Anthony Michael Crawford
Antonio Rene Rios
Cortez Trevair Allen
Donald Terry Bryant
Edward D. Roscoe
Emanuel Castillo
Forest Jacob Ruge-Whitacre
Jerome Michael Solis
Jody Ray Jones
Katie Lynn Hunt
Latrail Benjamin Johnson
Lauren Ashley Keammerer
Montrell Lamar Taylor
Rob W. Mecklin
Shawn Rhyan Pewitt
Terrence Terrell Jones
Dameaon Montrell Burks
Emanuel Castillo.jpg
Jeanette Marie Camarillo
Andre Danta Crawford
Andreaus Jamaal Hardin
Anna Marie Horta
Anyah Sierra Crosby
Brandon Tremble Damar
Brielle Jubilee Century Long
Cordelro James Lucas-Boyd
Corey James Hewitt
Darien Nichole Wilkins
Dashelle Dodson
DeJuan LeKeith Fleming
Devante Najee Harris
Frederick Maurice Alston
Gladys Latrice Wilkerson
Javarro Juan Benton Jr.
Jesse Carlos Santos
Johnathan Demell Miller
Kenneth Richard Thews
Major Lieutenant Smith
Pastian Jamal Fenton
Richard Jean Sanders
Robert Michael Beers
Tara Jane Stephen
Thomas John Cronin
Tony Dion Bradley
Willie LaMount Evans
Zackary Hiram Donald Sprouse
Christopher Joseph Adorjan
Corey Joseph Shaw
Demondrick Elijan Velez
Ethan Patrick Meyer
John Frederick Klen
Michael David Sweet
Stewart VaShawn Boyd Sr.
Tony Alan Thompson
Wanchang Wu
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email