The judicial branch of Indiana government is willing to work with anyone, in nearly any way, to improve the lives of Hoosiers — especially those most at risk of falling through society's cracks.

That's the message Chief Justice Loretta Rush delivered last week to Gov. Eric Holcomb and members of the Indiana House and Senate in her sixth annual "State of the Judiciary" address.

Rush said the state's judiciary is "strong," thanks to its "commitment to pursuing justice for all Hoosiers with energy and innovation."

As an example, she pointed to the 107 problem-solving courts scattered in counties across the state that are providing a helping hand to veterans, drug addicts, the mentally ill, troubled families and others, rather than focusing on punishing crimes that sometimes result from those conditions.

"These courts work because judges get out from behind the bench, convene community partners, and truly connect with those standing before them in desperate need of a new path," said Rush, who lived in Munster as a child.

At the same time, Rush acknowledged the demands on judicial leadership are greater than ever due to the addiction epidemic that's caused thousands of children to be removed from their homes, and led to innumerable divorces, evictions and foreclosures.

"Every day is about turning the tide to reverse this catastrophe, and it will take the work of all three branches of government, along with our community partners to save lives," Rush said. "Together, we form a strong alliance combating the addiction epidemic."

She said a key improvement in that regard has been policies requiring most low-risk arrestees to be released without posting bail.

Rush insisted no one wants to release a dangerous person back into the community. Yet, she said the justice system also demands "that fairness prevails for all Hoosiers, regardless of wealth, geography, race or gender."

"Some people need to be incarcerated. More people just need help. A strong justice system must do both."

During her 26-minute speech, Rush touted the work of the courts in promoting strong families by supporting adoption, adult guardianship programs and expanded assistance for abused and neglected children.

She also noted the success of electronic filing of court documents, implemented so far in nearly 80 of Indiana's 92 counties, which has reduced paper printing and storage costs and enabled the use of text messaging to ensure defendants get timely reminders of their court dates.

But Rush said Indiana lawmakers still must to do a better job funding legal aid for Hoosiers, particularly children and families, who lack the resources to hire attorneys for court appearances.

"I recently spent a morning in a small claims court. The morning docket included 275 eviction cases," Rush said. "None of the defendants/tenants had legal representation. Not one. They all faced the judge and opposing lawyer alone."

"That is not the model of a legal system where the poor, disadvantaged and vulnerable are protected."

Notwithstanding such challenges, Rush is confident that if leaders of Indiana's judicial, legislative and executive branches work together to support Hoosier communities, all the people of Indiana will be better for it.

"Our work is difficult, and even if we do it thoughtfully, with the openness and humanity it requires, there will inevitably be challenges and setbacks," Rush said.

"But it is work that draws its sustenance from that divine spark in each of us. I commend all of you for joining us in this work."

