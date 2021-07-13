Indiana demanding repayment of $154 million from two shuttered virtual schools

Attorney General Todd Rokita is demanding numerous officials connected to two Indiana virtual schools repay more than $154 million in state funds he claims the schools misspent or were not entitled to receive.

The lawsuit filed Monday against Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy, along with various related business entities, is the largest amount of money the state has sought to recover following a State Board of Accounts audit.

According to the lawsuit, officials at the online-only schools spent some $86 million in state funds without properly documenting the spending, used money for prohibited purposes or outside the terms of contracts, or funneled it to related businesses controlled by school officials.

The schools also received nearly $69 million in state tuition support and other state aid between 2011 and 2018 for 4,706 students state auditors said never logged into an online class, and another 3,811 students who were listed as completing some courses despite no online activity, according to the lawsuit