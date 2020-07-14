Indiana execution reignites death penalty debate; NWI prosecutors weigh in

Isom, 54, is currently being held at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City awaiting his fate, according to the DOC online offender search tool.

Germann said prosecutors seem to be pursuing fewer death penalty cases, in part, because of the enormous costs of preparing for trial and decades of appeals.

"This is all at the public's expense," he said.

Germann said he let his own death penalty defense certification lapse following his last case.

"After that case, I couldn't do it anymore," he said.

Carter said his decision process in pursuing the death penalty includes meeting with the families of victims to see "what their sense of justice is."

He serves on a statewide panel that reviews potential death penalty cases brought to it by prosecutors.

The move to resume federal executions in Terre Haute triggered opposition last fall from Indiana Catholic Bishops, who called the move, "regrettable, unnecessary and morally unjustified."