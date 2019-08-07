The Indiana Supreme Court unanimously affirmed Wednesday the life prison sentence, without the possibility of parole, issued to Derrick Cardosi for his role in a 2016 drug-related triple homicide, burglary and robbery in the Newton County town of Sumava Resorts.
Justice Mark Massa, writing for the state's high court, deemed "without merit" Cardosi's numerous claims that his trial was flawed, as well as Cardosi's argument that there was insufficient evidence to support his convictions for auto theft and felony murder.
Instead, Massa and the four other justices concluded the evidence supported Cardosi's convictions, any errors by Newton Superior Judge Daniel Molter were harmless and did not affect Cardosi's right to a fair trial, and Molter was within his rights to sentence Cardosi to life without parole.
Cardosi, 27, is incarcerated at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, according to Indiana Department of Correction records.
Because his life without parole sentence is functionally equivalent to the death penalty, Cardosi's challenge to his convictions and sentence bypassed the Indiana Court of Appeals and was heard directly by the Supreme Court.
According to court records, Cardosi and Sebastian Wedding, 27, who is serving a 55-year prison term after pleading guilty to murder, killed Justin L. Babbs, 20, Richard R. Thomas, 23, and Kimberly A. Spears, 39, on Aug. 28, 2016, in a house across the Kankakee River from the southern border of Lake County, and stole Thomas' car.
Post-mortem examinations found the deaths of all three victims were caused by multiple stabbings, records show.