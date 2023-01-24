 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2023 Indiana General Assembly

Indiana House backs stiffer penalty for killing police K-9

Vehicle Fled Traffic Stop. Police Use Stop Sticks

The Indiana House voted 89-8 Tuesday reclassify the crime of killing a law enforcement animal as a level 5 felony, one step higher than its current classification as a level 6 felony. House Bill 1306 now goes to the Senate.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

The Indiana House overwhelmingly agrees the penalty for killing a trained police dog should at least be equivalent to the prison term for stealing one.

State representatives voted 89-8 Tuesday to advance House Bill 1306 to the Senate for a decision later this year on sending it to the governor to be signed into law.

The measure reclassifies the crime of killing a law enforcement animal as a level 5 felony, one step higher than its current classification as a level 6 felony.

Watching police dog Aros lunge in the air, Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott described the experience as a “fur missile” being launched his way.

A level 5 felony is punishable by a sentence of one to six years in a state prison, while any time behind bars associated with level 6 felony conviction, up to a maximum of two and a half years, generally is served in a county jail.

People are also reading…

It also allows judges to consider the death of a law enforcement animal as an aggravating factor when deciding an appropriate sentence for any associated crimes.

State Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers, the sponsor, said the value of a police dog well exceeds the $50,000 threshold needed for theft to be prosecuted as a level 5 felony, so the penalty for killing one should be adjusted accordingly.

"Our communities view these K-9s as officers. The officers view them as officers. I just feel a level 5 is more appropriate," Jeter said.

Opponents of the measure, led by state Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, acknowledged it's hard to vote against a "feel good" proposal like this because doing so probably will generate a campaign mailer next year claiming the lawmaker wants to murder police dogs.

But Pierce insisted the continued use of one-off changes to criminal penalties in response to specific crimes that garner public attention is liable to render the state's criminal code entirely disproportionate and require another comprehensive rewrite like the one just completed in 2014.

"We've got plenty of criminal law already in the code that can handle these situations," Pierce said.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

According to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, just two people have been convicted in Indiana of killing a law enforcement animal since 2013.

Altogether, 11 Hoosier police K-9s have been killed on the job since 2000, including Fishers Police K-9 Harlej (pronounced Harley) in 2019, who was shot by an alleged drunk driver during a foot pursuit moments before the police dog would have subdued the suspect.

