A proposed constitutional amendment advancing through the Republican-controlled General Assembly could keep Donald Trump locked up indefinitely prior to trial, if the Republican former president ever is arrested in Indiana.

Trump was arrested and pleaded not guilty Tuesday in New York to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with his alleged role in hush money payments to a pornographic film actress during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Under a 2019 New York law, which Trump derided as soft on crime, he was not obligated to post bail to be released from jail prior to trial because the charges, which carry a potential four-year prison term, are considered nonviolent.

In Indiana, the Constitution currently requires every person arrested for a crime, with two exceptions, likewise have the opportunity to obtain pre-trial release by posting funds a judge deems sufficient to guarantee the accused will appear for his or her eventual trial.

Bail only may be denied outright to individuals accused of murder or treason, and only "when the proof is evident, or the presumption strong," according to the Constitution.

In recent years, Indiana's judiciary has taken steps to ensure individuals accused of crimes have a meaningful opportunity to bail out of jail, or be released without bail, after discovering numerous instances of Hoosiers charged with low-level offenses, such as marijuana possession, spending months or years locked up prior to trial, and sometimes losing their jobs, homes and custody of their children, because they could not afford a high bail amount.

The judiciary also has noted expansive pre-trial detention is costly for Indiana taxpayers because county government must pay to house, feed and maintain the health of jail inmates before they've even been convicted of a crime.

Nevertheless, the Republican-controlled House voted 70-19 Thursday to preliminarily approve a constitutional amendment allowing judges to deny bail to any person arrested for a felony or a misdemeanor, violent or not, if the judge believes "the accused poses a substantial risk to any other person or the community" and "no release conditions will reasonably protect the safety of any other person or the community."

State Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers, the sponsor of Senate Joint Resolution 1, said a change to the state's fundamental governing document is needed because Indiana judges currently seem to struggle to set an appropriate bail amount for individuals accused of violent crimes, but not murder or treason for which bail may be entirely denied.

"There are times when it's simply too dangerous to the public for a defendant to be released on bail," Jeter said.

That danger, however, is in the eye of the beholder.

Conceivably, if the amendment ultimately is ratified, an Indiana judge could deny bail to a defendant Trump — and keep him locked in jail until trial — because the judge believes Trump is a substantial risk to the community based on Trump's role in instigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that so far has led to more than 1,000 arrests and approximately 500 criminal convictions.

Such a scenario could not play out absent the constitutional change because county judges, who are elected every six years in partisan contents in 88 of Indiana's 92 counties, must set bail for all defendants, except those credibly accused of murder or treason.

An opponent of the change, state Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, said Indiana courts already have the legal and statutory authority necessary to set a bail amount that considers the risk of the accused to the community, and there's no need to take the extraordinary step of amending the Constitution to accomplish that goal.

"I think that what's really going on is people are upset with the discretion that the judges are exercising when they decide who is going to get a high bail amount that will likely keep them in because they feel they're a danger to the community, versus people being let out on their own recognizance or at a lower bail," Pierce said.

"I think instead of going to kind-of the nuclear bomb approach of amending the Constitution, I think we should just be asking ourselves what is it about our statutes that we might want to modify or adjust to get a more calibrated result, or what is it about how our judges are selected," he added.

In contrast, state Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, the Senate sponsor of the proposal, suggested Indiana has nothing to fear by embracing constitutional change.

"We're not inventing the wheel. There are 22 states that have within their constitutions various versions of this," Koch said. "We've not been made aware of any problems in any those states."

The Republican-controlled Senate soon is expected to vote to forward the proposed constitutional amendment to either the 2025 or 2026 General Assembly for a second review and approval by both chambers, as required by the Constitution.

If a subsequent Legislature re-approves amendment, it then will be submitted to Hoosier voters at the next general election for a final decision on ratification and incorporation in the Constitution.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores